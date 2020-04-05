Coronavirus in Minnesota: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 935; 451 no longer needs insulation – Up News Info

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 935. Of those cases, 451 no longer need isolation.

Five other Minnesotans with COVID-19 have died, officials announced Sunday, bringing the state's death toll to 29.

Since the start of the outbreak, 202 patients have been hospitalized. Currently, 106 people are in the hospital, 48 in intensive care units.

Officials still caution, however, that the actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely much higher, because the evidence is limited.

New Minnesota deaths include an 87-year-old Olmstead County resident, a 90-year-old Washington County resident, an 83-year-old Dakota County resident, an 88-year-old Hennepin County resident and a 67-year-old resident. years of Hennepin County.

"We can never forget that these numbers are, in fact, beloved family members, friends and neighbors in mourning," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continue the work of protecting Minnesotans to the best of our ability. It is very important that all Minnesotans do their part in that effort by following the guidelines for social distancing and other public health recommendations. ”

Although the majority of patients who contract COVID-19 live in private residences, many of the deaths associated with the disease have taken place in collective living centers.

On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz revealed which long-term care facilities experienced outbreaks.

An outbreak in a long-term care facility, as defined by MDH, is when one or more residents or staff members are confirmed to have COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed. In the past, officials said they would not disclose that data as it could violate state and federal privacy laws.

