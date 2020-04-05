Coronavirus crisis makes Americans prepare for the "toughest and saddest,quot; week of their lives

LONDON [Reuters] – Americans braced themselves for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week,quot; of their lives, while Britain took on the awkward mantle of the deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that it even outperformed. hit Italy.

"This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11 moment," said the US Surgeon General. USA Jerome Adams to "Fox News Sunday,quot;.

New York City, the American epicenter of the pandemic, saw a ray of hope, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said daily deaths had decreased slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes. inserted.

Still, he cautioned that it was "too early to say,quot; the importance of those numbers.

Italy and Spain also received encouraging news. Italy recorded its smallest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks: 525, said Angelo Borrelli, head of the national Civil Protection agency.

The rate of infection also seemed to be slowing down. The country registered 4,316 new cases on Sunday. Earlier in the outbreak, daily increases exceeded 6,000.

Still, Borrelli warned, "This good news should not let us down our guard."

Confirmed infections also decreased in Spain, and new deaths decreased for the third consecutive day, falling to 674, the first time that daily deaths have fallen below 800 in the past week.

"We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Prospects in Britain remained bleak. As of Sunday, Britain has recorded a total of 4,934 virus deaths among 47,806 cases. Those who fall ill with the virus in the UK include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England's chief medical officer, and Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

There is a great fear that the conservative Johnson government has not taken the virus seriously enough at first and that the spring weather will tempt the British and others to break the rules of social estrangement.

In a speech to the nation to be televised later on Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II called on the British to exercise self-discipline at "an increasingly challenging time." The 93-year-old monarch said the pandemic had caused huge disruptions, bringing pain, financial hardship and daunting challenges for everyone. It is only the fourth time since his reign began in 1953 that he has given that direction.

"I hope that in the years to come, everyone can take pride in how they responded to this challenge," he said in pre-released statements. "And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation were as strong as anyone."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said sunbathing was not permitted in public places and that the UK could even ban outdoor exercise if people still "don't follow the rules."

"The vast majority of people follow public health advice, which is absolutely critical, and stay home," Hancock told Sky TV. "But there is a small minority of people who are not yet doing it. It is frankly amazing to see that."

As the number of infections increased, the deputy director of Britain's National Health Service Providers said the agency needed to focus on rapidly increasing ventilator capacity and obtaining more protective equipment for health workers.

"I think we are only a week away from this increase," Saffron Cordery told Sky TV.

Italians have also not been immune to the appeal of good weather, despite the country having the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world at over 15,000.

Senior Italian officials flocked to national television after photos were released showing large crowds shopping in Naples, Rome, Genoa, and even the city of Padua in Veneto. Lombardy's deputy governor Fabrizio Sala said the cell phone date showed that 38% of people in the region were away from home, the highest number since March 20.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza told RAI state television that all the sacrifices the Italians have made since the national blockade began on March 10 ran the risk of being reversed.

Movement restrictions vary from country to country. In Germany and Great Britain, residents can go out to exercise and walk their dogs, as well as go to the supermarket, the post office and other essential tasks. However, in Serbia and South Africa, dogs are not allowed to walk.

In France, heat-seeking drones have been buzzing over the Fontainebleau forest to identify rule breakers after the former royal property in the Paris suburbs was closed to the public. That high-tech move has been combined with more traditional police patrols on horseback and roadblocks that push back the cars of those seeking to escape urban areas.

In Sweden, the authorities have advised the public to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants are still open.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated Mass and blessed the palms for Palm Sunday in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica. Generally, tens of thousands of faithful would have crowded the plaza to attend a papal mass.

Holy Thursday and Easter services will be carried out in the same way. In the Pope's native Argentina, worshipers used plants at home for a "virtual,quot; blessing during a live broadcast of the Palm Sunday service.

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 65,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited evidence, the different ways in which nations count the dead, and the lack of deliberate reporting by some governments.

Nearly 250,000 people have recovered from the virus, which is transmitted by microscopic cough or sneeze droplets. The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most, but for some, especially the elderly and the sick, it can cause pneumonia and cause death. The World Health Organization says that 95% of known coronavirus deaths in Europe have occurred in people over the age of 60.

The rapid spread of the virus in the United States has sparked a chaotic fight over urgently needed medical equipment and protective equipment, sparking an intense dispute between the states and the federal government. The number of people infected in the US USA It has risen to more than 312,000 as deaths exceeded 8,500.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the virus is unlikely to be completely eradicated this year, meaning the United States could see a resurgence during the upcoming flu season. .

Speaking on Up News Info '"Face the Nation," Fauci said the prospect of a resurgence is why the United States is working so hard to be better prepared, including work to develop a vaccine and conduct clinical trials on therapeutic interventions.

