Coronavirus crisis makes Americans prepare for the "toughest and saddest,quot; week of their lives

LONDON [Reuters] – Americans braced themselves for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be "the hardest and saddest week,quot; of their lives, while Britain took on the awkward mantle of the deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that it even outperformed. hit Italy.

"This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our September 11 moment," said the US Surgeon General. USA Jerome Adams to "Fox News Sunday,quot;.

New York City, the American epicenter of the pandemic, saw a ray of hope, and Governor Andrew Cuomo said daily deaths had decreased slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who needed breathing tubes. inserted.

Still, he cautioned that it was "too early to say,quot; the importance of those numbers.

Italy and Spain also received encouraging news. Italy recorded its smallest daily increase in deaths in more than two weeks: 525, said Angelo Borrelli, head of the national Civil Protection agency.

The rate of infection also seemed to be slowing down. The country registered 4,316 new cases on Sunday. Earlier in the outbreak, daily increases exceeded 6,000.

Still, Borrelli warned, "This good news should not let us down our guard."

Confirmed infections also decreased in Spain, and new deaths decreased for the third consecutive day, falling to 674, the first time that daily deaths have fallen below 800 in the past week.

"We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Prospects in Britain remained bleak. As of Sunday, Britain has recorded a total of 4,934 virus deaths among 47,806 cases. Those who fall ill with the virus in the UK include Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the health secretary, England's chief medical officer, and Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

