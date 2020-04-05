



Professional cricket in England and Wales postponed until at least May 28 due to coronavirus pandemic

The prospect of powerful licensing among the county's cricketers came one step closer over the weekend, after talks with the players' union progressed.

With the national season delayed in England until at least May 28 and a growing consensus that more postponements will be confirmed soon, the idea of ​​removing team members has been debated throughout the top game. class.

Several counties have already placed non-gambling personnel in the government's coronavirus job retention scheme, which sees 80 percent of monthly wages up to £ 2,500 covered by the public purse, and now the problem is set to move on from the administrative office to the changing room.

The Palestinian Authority news agency understands that the Professional Cricket Players Association held its last conference call with county representatives on Sunday, a productive session that propelled matters towards a mutually acceptable agreement.

0:32 Lancashire captain Dane Vilas says he is grateful for the £ 60 million financial support for ECB counties during the coronavirus pandemic Lancashire captain Dane Vilas says he is grateful for the £ 60 million financial support for ECB counties during the coronavirus pandemic

The PCA's current advice to individual players is not to accept any leave or pay cut while the possibility of broader collective bargaining remains on the table.

It is understood that there is a sense of pragmatism on both sides, with effectively inactive cricketers and financially exhausted employers making a troublesome combination.

While some of the better-off counties, including several with test grounds, face less immediate pressure and may choose to pay their team members as normal, for others, the ability to outsource their Payroll during the current layoff could effectively safeguard your business.