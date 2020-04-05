Coronavirus cases in Orange County total 711; Fatalities Remain at 13 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Orange County increased to 711 on Friday and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 13.

On Thursday, the county confirmed 656 cases, 50 more from the previous day.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 115 on Thursday to 103 on Friday, and the number of patients in intensive care fell from 47 to 44.

According to officials, of the county cases, 41 percent are between 45 and 64 years old, 16 percent between 35 and 44, 15 percent between 25 and 34, 10 percent between 18 and 24. In addition, 18 percent are said to be older. Sixty-five.

A patient is described as a boy, but age and gender were not released.

As of Friday, 8,727 people had been tested for COVID-19 in the county, an increase of 936 from Thursday. Authorities said they currently have enough evidence for 1,072 more people.

On Tuesday, Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do reiterated how important it is for residents to stay home as much as possible.

"Social distancing and isolation is no longer a debate," said Do. “I've even heard of people hosting coronavirus parties. Stop … Don't make game dates. Don't go see your cousin … just don't. "