Coronavirus: 10 things you shouldn't miss while disinfecting your gadgets

Coronavirus The pandemic is here. The numbers are increasing daily. While state and government agencies are taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of the infection, it is also important that we be careful. One way to protect ourselves is to keep our The telephones and other clean appliances, as they are & # 39; high contact surfaces & # 39; for most of us. In addition to our hands, we also need to keep our devices clean in this fight against COVID-19 . Here are things to remember when cleaning your devices, including smart phones and laptops.