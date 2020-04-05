Congregations adjust to Easter, Easter during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML7171bb088e9e97ddd0a83b7fecd782ba75%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The week before Easter is considered one of the holiest times by various religions, but this year it is occurring under the unprecedented threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 8, Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill was beginning to see smaller gatherings at their Sunday Masses. At that time, the trembling hands had been dispensed with and the holy water fountain had been removed, but the people were still standing shoulder to shoulder on the benches.

That was then. On Palm Sunday, the church was empty, like everyone else in the state, it has been closed. The archbishop of San José, Oscar Cantú, said, historically, there have been church closings in certain countries on several occasions, but never anything like this.

"What I have seen or read, I have not thought of any other instance in which the churches have had to close universally, throughout the world," he said.

Christ the King is now teleconferencing Mass online from his little chapel and Pastor Paulson Mundanmani says the answer tells him that missing the traditional Easter service this year may not be so bad.

"I think this isolation, this difficulty, will do a lot of good." Paulson said. "It is not going to destroy faith. It is going to build faith. People will come back with that desire to belong."

It is also true in Jewish synagogues like the Sherith Israel Congregation in San Francisco. The magnificent temple withstood the 1906 earthquake but not COVID-19.

Normal Saturday meetings have been canceled along with the Easter celebrations that will begin on Wednesday. Easter commemorates the beginning of the Jews' flight from slavery in Egypt, through the Red Sea, to freedom. And the Synagogue's Executive Director, Gordon Gladstone, says it is a symbol of what is happening today.

"At this time, we understand once again that it is a place of tightness as we take refuge in the place, but there is redemption on the other side of the sea," he said.

David Bolaffi is the Director of Security for Sherith Israel and has been a member of the congregation for almost 30 years. He says it hurts to see the temple sitting empty on Saturday. But he also thinks it could lead to a rebirth of faith among his friends and neighbors.

"I can't wait when the shelter is in place and we have our first services on Friday nights," said Bolaffi, "because I just want to see this place standing."

Regardless of what faith, congregations posting online services report a surprisingly good audience during the shelter-in-place. In fact, in some cases they are seeing more participation than when churches and synagogues were still open.