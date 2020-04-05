Colorado Officials Establish Guidelines for Prioritizing Patient Care in Coronavirus Overvoltage

On Sunday, Colorado health officials finalized guidelines on who should receive medical care, including ventilator treatment, if an increase in coronavirus patients overwhelms hospitals.

The four-member hospital triage teams, including an ethics or palliative care expert, a critical care physician, a nurse, and a hospital leader, not including the patient's immediate medical caregivers, would make decisions about the use of ventilators and other scarce resources based on tiered priorities, state health chiefs said.

First, the classification teams would classify patients based on a combination of the severity of their symptoms, any chronic illness, and how long they are likely to survive.

If patients were ranked equally on these criteria, decision-makers would prioritize care for children, healthcare workers, and first responders.

The classification team would then consider whether the patients were pregnant or "sole caregivers,quot; and how many total "years of life,quot; could be saved.

Finally, a random lottery would be used to choose who would receive the necessary care.

"We hope we don't have to use these crisis-of-care standards," said director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, during a virtual government committee where the guidelines were established.

"But the truth is, with COVID-19 and how quickly it has spread, it could quickly overwhelm the hospital system and intensive care unit (ICU) beds and fans," Ryan said.

In the coming weeks, COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization are expected to increase in Colorado and across the country. These guidelines, adopted by Governor Jared Polis, 19-member Expert Emergency Epidemic Response Committee, aim to ensure fairness and equity among patients by establishing objective standards of care at the state level.

Using the standards would require "activation,quot; based on the declaration of a public health emergency by a governor or a designated public health official, which would allow for less than optimal levels of medical care. Patients not chosen for priority care would continue to receive the best possible care under these emergency guidelines.

State-appointed experts have been working to update the 2018 guidelines to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Subgroups reviewed the content, including public comments, state officials said.

"This is an organized general approach to trying to make this fair general," said committee member Dr. Stephen Cantrill, a Denver emergency medicine physician. "Otherwise, there are individual vendors who invent the game as they go, without having to think silently."

A finalized document was not released on Sunday afternoon. But officials said the guidelines prohibit health workers from making care decisions based on factors "clinically or ethically irrelevant to the classification process." They said that these factors that may not be considered include: race, ethnicity, ability to pay, disability status, national origin, primary language, immigration status, sexual orientation, gender identity, HIV status, religion, veteran status, state "VIP,quot;, and criminal history.

Should people in high-profile roles like Governor Polis be given priority?

"It becomes a very slippery slope," Cantrill said. "Where is the line drawn? We thought it was cleaner to say anything."

Members of the emergency response committee also established crisis guidelines for personal protective equipment and emergency medical services. When protective gear is scary, healthcare workers can extend the use or reuse it, for example.

Officials from the American Hospital Association have projected that 5% of COVID-19 patients should be hospitalized, that 40% of them would require intensive care, and that 50% of those admitted to intensive care would require a ventilator. The majority of COVID-19 patients whose respiratory failure would require mechanical ventilation for more than 12 days.

"We are working with hospitals to increase the number of ICU beds and ventilators to try to meet anticipated demand," said Colorado medical director Dr. Eric France.

"We need everyone's help to slow the spread of the virus by following public health orders to reduce the likelihood of putting these standards into practice."

So far, the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado has been reduced by approximately 40% due to initial physical distancing efforts, such as eliminating large gatherings, ending dinner service in bars and restaurants, and closing schools, according to the state epidemiologist. Rachel Herlihy

Herlihy said the statewide potential post-imposition of a stay-at-home order benefits have yet to be considered. This should be known in the middle of this week, he said.

“We are seeing a flattened curve here in Colorado. But the question still remains as to whether it is flat enough. ”

