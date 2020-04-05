Colin Hanks offers a tutorial on how to turn scarves into Covid-19 face masks

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Parkland & # 39; teaches his online followers on social media how to transform scarves into trendy facial masks in a tutorial post amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Colin HanksThe new online tutorial teaches fans how to create a Covid-19 face mask with a scarf or kerchief.

The 42-year-old "Landscape modeling"The actor logged onto Instagram and provided step-by-step instructions on how to create a mask from readily available fashion accessories, as mask makers struggle to keep up with demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) officials now recommend "using simple cloth covers to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and don't know how to pass it on to others." .

"Cloth liners made from household items or made from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional voluntary public health measure," they advise.

<br />

Following the guidelines, the "Jumanji: the next level"The actor posted the handy tutorial on his Instagram page, telling his followers," I've been searching online for ways to turn your scarves into a face mask. Too easy. All you need is a scarf (or scarf about 21 x 21 inches) and 2 headbands or rubber bands if you have them. Here are the steps … "

To create a face mask, he advises fans to simply place their scarf or kerchief upside down and fold the top and bottom towards the center. Then turn it over and repeat the process, and place a hair band on each side of the scarf or kerchief.

Fold the outer sides of the scarf towards the center and secure the hair ties in your ears, creating a mask that works.