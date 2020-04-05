Coach David Lanigan ready to switch to USA USA | Racing News

David Lanigan will close his training operation at Newmarket and move with his family to Lexington, Kentucky.

Lanigan pulled out his license in 2007 and has trained over 200 winners, including the upper-class main sequence, who won the Lingfield Derby Trial on the way to finishing second behind Camelot in the 2012 Epsom Classic.

Among other notable artists were Worth Waiting, Meeznah, and Interception, who landed Wokingham at Royal Ascot in 2015.

Before training in his own right, Lanigan helped the late Sir Henry Cecil after spending five years in Kentucky working for Johnny T. Jones at Walmac Farm.

Lanigan, who will be joined in Kentucky by his wife, Amy, a successful equine photographer, and their two daughters, said: "The races have been very good for me and my family and we have had many successes."

"We have been very fortunate to train for some wonderful owners, including my parents Bob and Deirdre Lanigan, Mr. and Mrs. John Magnier, the Niarchos family, Saif Ali, H.H. Rabbah Bloodstock of Sheik Mohammed and Bjorn Nielson, to name a few.

"Going back to Kentucky has been something we've been thinking about for a while and now is the right time to make the move."

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all who have supported us, as they have been fundamental to the success we have enjoyed. I really hope to be able to work with each of them again."

Lanigan added: "There are many ups and downs in this industry and without the owners, the horses, and our employees, none of our successes would have been possible.

"To that end, I would like to thank my staff for their loyalty, dedication and commitment, some who have been with me for over 12 years. We have managed to find a new job for most of them and wish them well. In the future. . "