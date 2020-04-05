Christy McGinity speaks after her daughter passes away – more heartbreaking news reveals

Christy McGinity mourns her recently deceased newborn daughter. To make matters worse, her boyfriend is an essential worker who has to show up to work in the medical field during this sad time.

Violet Eva Carazo was born seven weeks early. She died only a few weeks later.

Christy had a complicated pregnancy that she documented online. This would have been the first child of her boyfriend Gonzo.

The couple recently came home from the hospital, but the Little Women LA star had to say goodbye to her boyfriend who had to go to work.

She explained in an Instagram post: ‘Goodbye my love. I am super sad about how life has turned out. Gonzo returns to his home in New York. He works in IT, in health care. My heart is ripped! God, how life sucks. "

In another post, she wrote a message saying: "Yesterday I was angry! Today I am afraid. My love had to go back to work in New York at the hospital where he works." I'm going to worry about him every day. "

The worst thing of all is that Gonzo goes to work in one of the most infected places with Coronavirus in the United States.

This occurs after the couple announced through People Magazine: ‘It is with our deepest pain that we sent our girl Violet Eva Carazo to play with the angels. We were able to spend two weeks with our sweet baby and for that we are eternally grateful. Respect our privacy during this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. "

Lately, Christy has been trying to keep her spirits up. She posted a photo thanking her oldest daughter for making pancakes and looking after her while she cries and her man is out of town.

Ad

Hopefully Gonzo will be able to return home soon.



Post views:

0 0