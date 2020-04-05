Christina Aguilera enthuses about Melissa Gorga's singing skills after posting THIS video – compares her to Mariah Carey!

Melissa Gorga impressed everyone with her singing, including Christina Aguilera herself! The legendary singer couldn't help but fall in love with Melissa, even comparing her to another iconic star in the music industry: Mariah Carey!

While remembering her deceased father-in-law with a flashback video, Melissa Gorga also showed the world her amazing voice, her high notes taking everyone by surprise.

Her skills were so good that Aguilera congratulated her the best way he compared her to Carey!

It must have been a great honor for the reality TV star to receive such flattering criticism from one of the best voices of all time and also be compared to another!

The clip he posted only showed a bit of his whistle note, but it was more than enough to get the attention of Christina Aguilera, who commented, "Wow, you have some Mariah notes."

Soon after, fans began to freak out in the comment section, thinking the two women are close friends.

Here are a couple of reactions: "@melissagorga omg, do you know @xtina ?!" / "So cute that the girls are friends."

As for the video that brought him so many compliments, it was meant to pay tribute to his late father-in-law, Giacinto, who lost his life at the age of 76 after many years of dealing with a number of different illnesses.

It showed that he was frustrated by Melissa's cooking while she was apparently making pasta.

But it seemed like he wasn't too impressed with her abilities, so he was furious and Melissa said her head was about to explode.

Her hilarious reaction was to start singing and also scream to drown out the tirade.

In the caption, she paid tribute to Giacinto, writing that: "I'm going to miss this madman❤️ even when he was going to take off his belt because he wasn't making the pasta well!" 😩 #RIP 🇮🇹. ’



