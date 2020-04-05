Chris Hemsworth pays tribute to & # 39; dear friend & # 39; who died of coronavirus

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Thor & # 39; Write a heartfelt message on social media to remember the late dialect coach Andrew Jack, who died of Covid-19 in the midst of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Chris Hemsworth has paid a touching tribute to the late actor and dialect trainer Andrew Jack, calling it "a beautiful soul".

The "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi"The actor succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, sparking a wave of online tributes from friends and famous people he has worked with over the years.

And now Hemsworth has offered his thoughts.

Calling Jack "a dear friend" in an Instagram post on Friday, April 3, 2020, the "Thor"Star attached a photo of his late friend and added," Andrew Jack was a wonderful soul, kind and beautiful, and I and many others will miss him very much. "

"I worked on several movies with him over the years and he was the best dialect / voice coach in the game and was more than instrumental in helping me train as an actor. My love and support goes out to his family and anyone and everyone those who are struggling during this time. Sending everyone around the world love and compassion. Peace. "

<br />

Jack and Hemsworth worked together on movies like "Thor: Ragnarok","Men in Black: International"Y"The Avengers" films.