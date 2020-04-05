Chinese human rights lawyer released from prison

HONG KONG – A Chinese human rights lawyer who handled sensitive cases of journalists, democracy advocates and followers of banned spiritual movements was released from prison on Sunday after being held for nearly five years, his wife said.

The lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, was the last of hundreds of legal workers to be prosecuted after a widespread offensive by China in the field in 2015. He was not tried until December 2018, more than three years after his arrest. . During his secret trial, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for "subversion of state power," a charge used to attack people authorities believe are trying to organize challenges for the ruling Party. Communist.

Mr. Wang's wife, Li Wenzu, wrote on Twitter She received a call from him on Sunday morning saying that he had been released from prison, but she had said in recent days that she feared they would not be able to meet.

Mr. Wang, 44, and his family have long lived in Beijing, the capital, but he was ordered to stay in Shandong province, where he had been imprisoned and which is the home registration site, he said. Li. Ms. Li could not be immediately contacted. But in a video posted online, she said that, as a native of Hubei, where the coronavirus pandemic started late last year, she would not be allowed to return to Beijing if she left due to quarantine rules.