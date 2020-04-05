Chinese human rights lawyer released from prison

HONG KONG – A Chinese human rights lawyer who handled sensitive cases of journalists, democracy advocates and followers of banned spiritual movements was released from prison on Sunday after being held for nearly five years, his wife said.
The lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, was the last of hundreds of legal workers to be prosecuted after a widespread offensive by China in the field in 2015. He was not tried until December 2018, more than three years after his arrest. . During his secret trial, he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for "subversion of state power," a charge used to attack people authorities believe are trying to organize challenges for the ruling Party. Communist.
Mr. Wang's wife, Li Wenzu, wrote on Twitter She received a call from him on Sunday morning saying that he had been released from prison, but she had said in recent days that she feared they would not be able to meet.
Mr. Wang, 44, and his family have long lived in Beijing, the capital, but he was ordered to stay in Shandong province, where he had been imprisoned and which is the home registration site, he said. Li. Ms. Li could not be immediately contacted. But in a video posted online, she said that, as a native of Hubei, where the coronavirus pandemic started late last year, she would not be allowed to return to Beijing if she left due to quarantine rules.
"We have been waiting for almost five years, seeing that this day is approaching," he said in a video posted on Tuesday. "But I can't see him at that first moment, I can't bring him back home from prison." The more I think about this, the more nervous I become. ”
Legal rights organizations have warned that while Mr. Wang has been released from prison, he could remain far from truly free and possibly under some form of house arrest or strict surveillance.
The China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group, a Hong Kong-based advocacy organization, said similar restrictions had been imposed on other released legal workers. Jiang Tianyong, who helped publicize the torture allegations of another lawyer and was imprisoned for two years for inciting subversion, remains under house arrest in Henan province after his release last year. Access to medical care has been denied, the group said.
The organization released a letter signed by a dozen legal and human rights groups asking the Chinese government not to put Mr. Wang "under any form of house arrest, surveillance or any other form of control over his personal freedom."
Ms. Li has helped draw attention to her husband's case, even when the government has tried to hide it from public view. His trial was held behind closed doors because the Tianjin court, where he was tried, determined that the case involved state secrets.
In 2018, Ms. Li and relatives of other detained lawyers attempted to march about 60 miles from Beijing to Tianjin, where her husband was being held. She and the wives of other legal activists shaved their heads to protest the treatment of their husbands. In Mandarin, the word "hair,quot; sounds like "law,quot;.
"In Chinese, not having hair sounds like having no law,quot; Ms. Li said in 2018. "We wanted to say that we can do without our hair, but we cannot do without the law."
