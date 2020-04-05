Chef Nancy Silverton hires COVID-19 while feeding restaurant workers in need – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Award-winning chef James Beard, Nancy Silverton, who has been working to feed restaurant industry employees out of work, has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, her partner announced.

In a blog post, his partner Michael Krikorian said Mozza's proprietary chef tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after he and Silverton were tested for the virus on March 27.

RELATED: Los Angeles County Coronavirus Cases Doubles Every 6 Days, With 1,000 Daily Cases Soon Possible

"Nancy Silverton has tested positive for the Corona virus," wrote Krikorian. Those are the most feared words I have ever written. But, the most hopeful words I wrote are these; Nancy feels good. She has zero symptoms. "

Krikorian tested negative.

The day after his diagnosis, Silverton suspended operations at his Mozza restaurants. Before its diagnosis, its businesses had been participating in the efforts of the Lee Initiative to serve as a help center that provides food to restaurant workers in need.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)