Bored at home and bored at home? So have we, and have been contemplating cutting and / or coloring our own hair almost every day as we continue the social distance.
And it seems that celebrities feel the same way that some stars have turned to social media to introduce some major hair changes. Several have dyed their hair, including Jennifer loves Hewitt, and one even decided to go and cut their own bangs, while some decided to return their natural hair to the Ariana Grande. In case you missed it, the superstar made headlines after saying "thank you, along,quot; to her iconic ponytail.
But it wasn't just the hair-related changes that went down this week, as a reality show couple decided to dress up as two of Tiger kingmost infamous personalities and Lindsay Lohan announced the next surprising step in his career.
Check out the most amazing celebrity transformations of the week …
Ariana Grande
We will not lie, we love to see stars with their natural hair. Quote Bad GirlsIt is like watching a dog walk on its hind legs.
And earlier this week, the "Thank U, Next,quot; singer made headlines when she decided to ditch her signature ponytail and show off her natural hair in a selfie she posted on her Twitter and Instagram.
"Load up," captioned the photo, which featured her voluminous, bouncy natural curls that make us very jealous.
Rosalia instagram
Rosalia
TBH, who can't relate to the impulsive decision to cut your own bangs when you're bored at home?
Instagram / Jennifer Love Hewitt
Jennifer loves Hewitt
A possible unexpected benefit from the production of your show or movie that stops for the actors? They can change the color of their hair without fear of their makeup and hairstyle equipment! Example: the 9-1-1 Star decided to add pink streaks to her hair after the Fox drama stopped filming.
"The smile of a girl she just made at home highlights the hot pink because what else can I do right now!" she captioned a selfie of her new look. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup, these hair conditioners are easy and a lot of fun!"
Then he added: "Hey @ 911onfox, new look for Maddie ?!"
Instagram / Jade Roper
Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper
Hello everyone, cool cats and kittens, did you think you were obsessed with Netflix? Tiger king?
The Bachelor Nation couple decided to celebrate Halloween a little earlier than it seems, showing off their Exotic Joe Y Carole Baskin seen on Instagram. And they brought their children, Emmy Y Streams in fun, dressing them up like tiger cubs.
Something tells us that we will soon see many more costumes inspired by the documentary series.
Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock
Taraji P. Henson
In spite of Empire The star has had to postpone her wedding, Taraji doesn't spend her time wallowing.
She revealed to Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester Some of his daily habits include meditation, the Peloton bike, and his infrared sauna blanket.
And in an interview with Access Hollywood, he Coffee and Kareem The actress revealed that she lost five pounds while distancing herself socially. "I've been taking care of myself," he explained.
James Gourley / Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
After a brief stint on reality shows, the 33-year-old is transforming into a pop star, releasing his first single in over 15 years.
"Back to Me,quot; debuted on Friday, with LiLo explaining on Instagram: "The song is about rediscovering and accepting yourself, shutting down the noise and moving on and letting go of the past."
Linday previously released two albums, including those from 2004. Talk who delivered her infamous single "Rumors,quot;.
And it seems like she's fed up with the rumors starting, so she's tackling her past in "Back to Me," with lyrics like "My life is full of torn pages / I've been weak, contagious … but I'm coming back. , come back to me. "
