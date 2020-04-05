Charles Leclerc defeats his F1 rivals and Jenson Button to win the Virtual GP

Ferrari star Leclerc wins on his Virtual GP debut as Russell also takes the podium for Williams; Check out the best parts of the race below

















Charles Leclerc of Ferrari wins the Virtual Vietnam Grand Prix to be held at Melbourne's Albert Park, marking the second race of the 2020 Formula 1 Esports season

Charles Leclerc demonstrated that Formula 1 speed was more than effective in the world of electronic sports on Sunday, as the Ferrari driver dominated a star-studded grid to win the sport's second Virtual GP.

On a field that included Alex Albon, Jenson Button and cricket player Ben Stokes, two-time F1 race winner Leclerc outclassed them all while shining in his online debut by turning his pole start into a Comfortable victory at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. .

"It was incredibly difficult. I'm sitting in a chair at home, but I'm sweating like crazy!" Leclerc said. "We always knew that the driver who made the fewest mistakes would win, as we are all very close to the pace."

"Obviously it is a very difficult time for everyone who stays at home, but we did our best to entertain."

The race was less chaotic than Bahrain's virtual series debut, but still provided plenty of entertainment and wheel-to-wheel battles, while the five F1 drivers who participated in the race, minus Lando Norris, who had technical difficulties They finished in the top 10 despite their lack of sim-racing experience.

The race took place & # 39; in & # 39; Australia, as Vietnam's Hanoi track, which was due to host an F1 race this weekend, is not in the F1 2019 video game.

Although Christian Lundgaard of Renault, an F3 driver, was Leclerc's closest challenger, George Russell was third for Williams, Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi was fifth, Alex Albon was eighth at Red Bull, and Nicholas Latifi completed the top 10 after an energetic fight from Button.

F1 virtual GP: the best bits

Leclerc steps away from Russell off the line

It is a great start for Charles Leclerc, who takes a big advantage at the Vietnam Virtual GP taking place in Albert Park.

Albon takes a big turn at Red Bull!

Red Bull rider Alexander Albon takes a turn in the early stages of the Vietnam Virtual GP and falls backwards

Ben Stokes is not used to bowling, but he was one in the race …

Great cricketer Ben Stokes traded his bat for an F1 simulator, taking on stars from the motorsports world, but took an early turn in virtual GP.

Rising F1 star vs. F1 world champion in the battle of Albon and Button … with both drivers turning later!

Former world champion and Sky F1 expert Jenson Button battles Red Bull's Alexander Albon at the Vietnam Virtual GP, with some spectacular results!

Leclerc on earning F1 bragging rights on his debut, yelling alongside his girlfriend, and more!

After the victory at the Vietnam Virtual GP, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was happy that he also gained bragging rights over his fellow F1 drivers.

How the Sky F1 team and other stars left

Button, the 2009 world champion, was the best player in the Sky F1 team as he fought bravely against Albon and Latifi during his first contact with F1 Esports.

Anthony Davidson and Johnny Herbert did not fare as well, with Ant crashing in qualifying before finishing 15th in the race, and Johnny 17th after struggling with England cricketer Stokes.

Every car in the game, from a Mercedes to a Williams, is programmed in such a way that everyone has an equal chance of winning

Stokes, the true rookie on the field, was just four seconds off the pace in qualifying and started the race well, before a turn on the pitch from the start.

The other star performers at the event included Charles 'younger brother Arthur Leclerc, who was fourth, and Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne, previously on the F1 grid with McLaren.

Virtual GP result

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Christian Lundgaard, Renault

3. George Russell, Williams

4. Arthur Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

6. Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes

7. Louis Deletraz, Haas

8. Alex Albon, Red Bull

9. Jimmy Broadbent, Racing Point

10. Nicholas Latifi, Williams