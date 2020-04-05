Channing Tatum turns to dating app after parting with Jessie J again

WENN

According to reports, the & # 39; Magic Mike & # 39; actor He has created a profile on Raya, a dating app for the rich and famous, after he broke up with his flashing girlfriend again.

Ignition couple Channing Tatum Y Jessie J It has apparently separated again, just months after reconciling in January 2020.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the "Magic mikeStar plans to move forward quickly and has turned to celebrity dating app Raya to find love after the breakup.

According to reports, her profile says, "And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry."

A source told the post, "Jessie and Channing really do care about each other. You just need to look at the gushing posts they made of each other during their relationship to see that. That's why they wanted to give their opportunity another chance. romance, but sadly it hasn't worked. "

"The division was friendly and they are still in contact. They are spending time apart and are open to meeting new people," they added. "But you shouldn't bet against another meeting in the future."

Speculations on the status of the couple's relationship arose after Channing was unable to post a message for Jessie on her 32nd birthday on Friday, March 27, 2020, which she marked with a 40-minute solo performance on Instagram Live in aid UNICEF.

Jessie and Channing started dating in 2018.