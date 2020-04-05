CDC recommends everyone wear cloth masks in public, learn how to make your own – Up News Info

On Friday, the CDC recommended that everyone wear cloth face masks in public places, especially in supermarkets and pharmacies, where significant community-based transmission can occur.

The US Surgeon General USA He posted this video on how to make your own cloth mask with household items and no sewing required:

"I support it. Anything that can prevent the spread of the virus is a good thing, ”said Brad Johnson, who first wore his face mask at the Whole Foods supermarket on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.

He noticed that many people were wearing masks indoors and said that the organic supermarket is getting stricter in terms of store capacity.

"Whole Foods is very good, they are counting the people who come in and they only allow 60 people in the store," Johnson said.

Masks were also common at Lunds & Byerlys in downtown Minneapolis.

Brent Lindner and his partner used Monster Dash 5K neck monsters as a precaution while shopping.

"Prevention is better than cure," Lindner said.

Joseph Kaplan, the manager of The Naughty Greek in St. Paul, made the PPE part of his uniform to be removed and delivered.

"They've been talking about it for the last week or so a couple of days ago, we decided it would be a good idea to have masks," said Kaplan. "Between each exchange, I always change gloves."

There weren't that many people wearing masks around the Minneapolis lakes, but the CDC's recommendation was not intended to exercise outdoors, as long as there was social distancing. The CDC encourages people to wear only cloth masks and to save the N95 and surgical masks for healthcare workers.

For more information, visit the CDC website.