Carrollton police search for teenage girl who claims to have coronavirus and spread it at Walmart – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police identified, but have not yet located, an 18-year-old girl who "voluntarily spreads,quot; the coronavirus.

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, faces a count of terrorist threat after she reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and appeared in a Snapchat video intentionally infecting consumers at a local Walmart.

Authorities said that while they have no confirmation that the teenager is truly a public health threat, they are taking his threats seriously.

Anyone with information on Maradiaga's whereabouts should call 972-466-3333 or send an email to [email protected]