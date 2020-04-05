Carrie Underwood's performance of & # 39; & # 39; Drink alone & # 39; & # 39; is AF related

Carrie Underwood Virtually performing "Drinking Alone,quot; while sitting on the couch with a glass of wine in one hand is quite a frame of mind.

The country's superstar starred in the ACM presents: our country Special on Sunday night and I told fans that while "we can't all be together in person tonight, I'm glad to be able to find ways to connect and celebrate the community and healing power of music."

Tonight's country special airs in place of the Country Music Academy Awards which was recently postponed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The new program date is Wednesday, September 16.

"So let's continue to support and stay strong until we can all be together again," said the 37-year-old singer, "Jesus, Take the Wheel," as she held up her glass full of red wine. "But now we have to find things to do while we are alone, right?"