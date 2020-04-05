Brad Pitt delights Angelina Jolie and all of her children by doing this while in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the coronavirus spreading across the world, parents are doing their best to keep their children safe, including the famous duo Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who have dropped everything to make sure their six children are now their top priority.

While the former power couple had many spectacular public fights during the lengthy divorce process, the pandemic has undoubtedly put an end to all of that.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Angelina and Brad have been working hard to provide a loving environment for Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Maddox, 18, had to return home from university in South Korea.

A person in the know spoke to Hollywood life And he said the following on the matter: “While nothing has changed around their custody agreement, both Brad and Angelina take it seriously and follow all the guidelines to make sure they are as protected as possible. Children miss their friends and all their activities, but they cope well because they are such a tight unit. They are used to having long stretches where they only play with each other, so they are better prepared for this than many children. "

The source revealed that Angelina is delighted that Brad has decided to keep the custody agreement and loves that he is a practical father.

The source said: "Angelina appreciates that Brad gives (his children) their full attention when they are with him. Brad admires how diverse (Angelina) has made the education of children. He is very proud of how intelligent and worldly his children. They surprise him. "

The friend added: “This is not free for everyone for them. Although they don't go to any class, they still have a pretty strict schedule during the week. Angelina feels that a routine is important, so they still get up at the same time and have a full breakfast, and then it's time to start their school work. They are taking different classes online, so they have learning time and homework to do. She is tremendous with them on a set schedule. "

The person explained what the family has been doing: "There are still a lot of downtime, and they are also taking advantage of that and cooking together, watching movies and playing games. And with Maddox at home, everyone is very happy; they are appreciating their time. with him. He's very good to them, and he's even been teaching them some basic Korean words. "

Ad

The coronavirus has turned everything upside down for some celebrities.



Post views:

0 0