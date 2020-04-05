Boris Johnson hospitalized for "persistent coronavirus symptoms"

WENN

The UK Prime Minister has been admitted to the hospital to undergo further tests for covid-19 as he continues to have "persistent coronavirus symptoms" after testing positive for the disease.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson He has been admitted to the hospital 10 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The politician, whose pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds She is also battling COVID-19, undergoing further testing and treatment as a "precautionary measure" because her symptoms persist.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has been admitted to the hospital for tests tonight," confirms a Downing Street spokesman. "This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent coronavirus symptoms ten days after testing positive for the virus."

"The Prime Minister thanks the NHS (National Health Service) staff for all their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow government advice to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."

He was admitted just before Queen Elizabeth II He delivered a rare televised speech to the community, urging Britons around the world to show strength and "self-discipline" during the crisis.

Britain has recorded more than 48,000 confirmed cases of the life-threatening virus, which has claimed the lives of 4,900 people.

Johnson, who ordered a national shutdown on March 23, has been working since self-isolation since testing positive for the virus four days later.