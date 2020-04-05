Blac Chyna appears before Shade Khloe Kardashian for saying she had beaten Kourtney

Instagram

It all starts after the founder of Good American Jeans turns to her Twitter account to write that she'll "demolish" to his reality TV star sister, and added: & # 39; I don't play & # 39 ;.

It is no secret that Blac Chyna and the Kardashians don't have the best relationship after their broken engagement with Rob Kardashian. And it seems that the owner of the Lashed Bar has become more public by showing her aversion to the famous clan, as seen in her latest post on Instagram Stories.

It all started later Khloe Kardashian He took to Twitter to share his comment while watching the new season of "keeping up with the KardashiansIn a tweet, she shot her sister Kourtney Kardashian saying "I'd demolish Kourtney's a ** lol, I don't play. I'm 5 '10'. She is 5 feet on a good day."

Apparently, this sparked Chyna's interest because, shortly after, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "What about 5 & # 39; 2?" First "Rob and Chyna"The star did not mention the names in her post, although people were convinced that she was referring to Khloe's tweet and was trying to fight the founder of Good American Jeans.

"They don't want it with chyna, everyone knows when the height of the hood doesn't matter," said one. "And I oop. Chyna has been wanting all the smoke with the Kardashians," said another, while someone else chimed in, "But really, as it should. Khloe and Fatbert have been recklessly talking about her and trying to paint her as a bad mother". . I'll bring a stroller for me. "

The user was referring to Rob and Chyna's latest custody battle. Arthur George Socks owner filed documents earlier this year seeking primary custody of his daughter Dream Kardashian. In her outfit, Rob called Chyna a dangerous existence in the girl's life by claiming that she once chased people with a knife and partied with strangers when her daughter was present. Khloe supported her brother in the suit.

Despite the accusation, Chyna has denied the claims through her attorney.