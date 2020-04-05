BF David Adefeso of Tamar Braxton teaches people how to earn more money and what to look for when buying stocks

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso continues his series of financial advice he's been giving to his IG fans and followers. Now, he is teaching people how to earn more money and what to look for when buying stocks.

‘Learn a new skill: Earn more money? Self-isolated at home and restless? Make this time a learning opportunity by taking one of these 430+ FREE online Ivy League courses! By doing so, you could improve your skills and finally get your dream job! See the link in my biography … "David captioned his first post.

Someone said: took I followed your advice and started canceling subscriptions and also found out that I was approved for unemployment. I was able to get help with the mortgage and car payment, but I'm still paying for insurance, so it won't accumulate. "

A follower said to David, ‘We took your advice and called our student loan agency to request a deferment. Next, we will call our mortgage company to ask about lower rates. I am currently looking for stocks. My husband and I are currently enrolled at IWU, working for our Master. Hoping that we can make some positive changes for our family during this crisis. Thanks for posting all these videos! Much love from AJ and me. "

David also shared some tips on what to look for when buying stocks: ‘How to choose excellent stocks: it's easier than you think. With the stock prices of many large American companies at 50%, 60%, and some even 70%, we are in a "one-of-a-generation,quot; opportunity to acquire a share of the American Dream at a great discount! First, however, you need to know how to identify and choose the best actions … "

Another commenter showed his gratitude and posted: ‘Thanks David👏👏. My wife and I are very grateful that you share this great financial wisdom with us. Thank you. & # 39;

Someone else also praised the man from Tamar and wrote this: "This guy is amazing. I've made some good stock picks just by listening to his daily posts." I am still learning and investing only what I can afford. I am in the long run for most of them hoping that the economy will improve. "

Many people show their appreciation to David for all of these helpful posts he has been sharing, especially during such a difficult time for all of us.



