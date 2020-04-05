Beyonce's blue daughter Ivy Carter looks like her twin in this photo: Jay-Z's boy captures the light

It seems like Beyonce and Jay-Z's firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, is becoming an exact copy of her mother, as more and more fans have begun to notice the striking similarities between the 8-year-old artist and the performer of "Spirit,quot;. .

Recently, Jay-Z and his daughter were spotted attending the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and after the photos of the rapper and his son hit social media, many fans couldn't help but notice how much the girl looked like Beyonce.

However, the similarity between mother and daughter was confirmed not only by fans, but also by Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, who visited Instagram in 2017 to share a photo from the time when Beyonce was Blue Ivy's age.

Titled "If Beyonce doesn't look (blue) like blue in this picture! Toni braided her," showed the singer sitting in a hair salon, waiting with a smile, while fixing her hair.

The throwback photography quickly caught the attention of Tina's numerous followers on the popular social media platform, and people were captivated to see Beyonce at that age.

Many fans flocked to the comment section to voice their thoughts on the matter, and one fan simply said, "Twins."

At the same time, another commented, "I was confused for a second as if what was happening, Blue still wasn't that great, then I read the post and came back to reality," apparently at first thinking it was Blue in the picture.

One person said, "This little girl will be totally awesome when she grows up … beautiful!"

This sponsor stated, "She looks like Bey in this photo, but I always thought she was a beautiful girl, no matter what the adults they hate say."

Another supporter added: “People see / refuse to see what they want to see. That girl definitely sports Beyoncé too! The more it grows, the more you see it. Why did you all get so caught up in her that she looks EXACTLY like Jay-Z? True love. You are a beautiful blue. Your father is a good father, smart, funny and smart. # FanofBlue & # 39; s & Family ❤ Genes come from both parents. She is NOT his clone. It looks like both.

Ad

Queen Bey has many reasons to be proud.



Post views:

0 0