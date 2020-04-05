Ben Stokes best player and England best team after the Bristol incident, says Sir Andrew Strauss | Cricket News

"We have seen some outrageous performances from him in the last 12 months or so. That moment could have destroyed his career in England and he is now a better player to beat it."

















2:03



Sir Andrew Strauss says the Bristol incident improved Ben Stokes as a player and fueled the culture of the England team.

Sir Andrew Strauss says the Bristol incident improved Ben Stokes as a player and fueled the culture of the England team.

Sir Andrew Strauss says that the Ben Stokes episode in Bristol made him a better cricket player and improved the culture of the England team.

Stokes was arrested for an incident outside a nightclub in September 2017 and subsequently missed the next winter ash tour when England fell to a 4-0 series loss in Australia.

The multi-faceted was acquitted of a fight in August 2018 and has since helped England win an exciting World Cup final in the final month of July from Lord before scoring a whopping hundred ashes at Headingley in August.

Strauss, who was England's cricket director at the time of the event in Bristol, told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "That was a massive key in process for all of us.

"It made us realize that no matter what you do in the park, there are certain things that can happen off the field that can be much more damaging than anything on the field."

"Losing a series is a step back, but it is not a big problem, while losing our best player for an extended period of time, having to remodel the team, having to constantly reject all these questions about the culture of the England team " drinking and all that was incredibly harmful.

Download the podcast: iTunes | Spotify | Spreaker

"In retrospect, what happened to Ben was a blessing in disguise. He forced the players to appreciate that culture was really important and not just something that a cricket coach or director wanted."

"It leads us to consistently win games or we move away from that and we had Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, in particular, really buying that and the England players taking possession.

"When the World Cup came, there was a solid way of being in that environment. You were judged not only by your performance, but also by how you were as a player in England."

2:21 Stokes says it felt amazing to hit winning races at Headingley and lead England to a famous victory Stokes says it felt amazing to hit winning races at Headingley and lead England to a famous victory

"It was horrible that we had to go through the experience and for Ben it was a brutally hard period of his life. I think it's better for the experience and I think the whole culture of the England team is better for that experience."

"I had to walk a tightrope between doing the right thing for the game and supporting our players."

"Ben was such an important part of our future, so it was how we made him feel that we are supporting him, but have you appreciated that what he has done is not acceptable and that there are consequences?

"It is up to others to decide whether to walk that tightrope effectively or not, but I think Ben reacted exactly the right way. He acted very maturely and came out on the other side."

3:23 Stokes' four wins at Headingley was an incredible moment, from whatever angle you look at it Stokes' four wins at Headingley was an incredible moment, from whatever angle you look at it

"Having his career taken away from him in England makes him appreciate him more and he's absolutely focused on getting the best out of him."

"We have seen some outrageous performances from him in the last 12 months or so. That moment could have destroyed his career in England and he is now a better player to beat it."

"I feel like he's gotten comfortable with the idea that he's a superstar that people will turn to in times of crisis and expect him to do extraordinary things. If you get it right, the sky is the limit."

Strauss imposed stricter curfews on England players after the Stokes incident and a host of other problems on the 2017-18 Ashes tour.

"Also remembering Jonny Bairstow and that head butt during the ashes, we stayed in these positions because we were in the wrong place at the wrong time, frankly," added Strauss, referring to a greeting Bairstow gave to Australian Cameron Bancroft in A Bar. from Perth.

4:34 Strauss says the Ruth Strauss Foundation raising more than £ 1 million in its first year is a "phenomenal effort,quot; and explains how it intends to help cancer patients and their families. Strauss says the Ruth Strauss Foundation raising more than £ 1 million in its first year is a "phenomenal effort,quot; and explains how it intends to help cancer patients and their families.

"I've always been one who relies on players to make the right decisions, but maybe they needed more limits, more guidance on what is acceptable and what is not."

"The players kicked and yelled at it, they weren't happy about it, but now it's embedded in what we do. Before 12 o'clock it's his time, after 12 o'clock it's team time."

"If you avoid going out after that, you won't get in trouble. With camera phones you are no longer anonymous."

"You have to be aware of the times when we could do something really dumb and that's generally after 12 o'clock."