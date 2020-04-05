Ashley Roberts defends the bold performances of The Pussycat Dolls

Instagram

Ashley Roberts, 38, lashes out at critics who find flaws in her girl band's sexy performances, hinting that those quacks were just sexist.

Ashley Roberts didn't hold back while sharing a heavily worded message to critics of Kitten dolls and its sexy performances.

The 38-year-old singer and her bandmates have faced a backlash since her return to the limelight, and many viewers have complained to streaming dog Ofcom about the group's provocative performances on television.

But Ashley is not interested in hearing people hit the five pieces for her obscene displays.

"Someone told me that inside me, as a woman, I shouldn't be sexy and I'm like 'fuck'," she snapped. "Magic mike It lights up and everyone loves it, but women do it and call us prostitutes.

"I want to accept the fact that I am a woman who can go out with my daughters again, since that sometimes doesn't happen. We have nothing to show that we just want to go out and have fun again. I want to be sexy when I am 90 years old"

The Pussycat Dolls had to delay their reunion tour dates until October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ashley told Sky News that while she was disappointed by the delay, she understands why it had to happen.

"I know and we were very excited to do our tour," he sighed. "But under the circumstances, what matters most is that everyone is safe and healthy. So we knew they should be postponed and we are thankful that we actually have deadlines for October."