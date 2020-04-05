Ashanti surprises fans with new everlasting photos confirming that staying home does wonders for her body and face

Ashanti's most recent Instagram activity showed that staying home does wonders for the appearance of the R,amp;B diva as she turned to the popular social media platform to share a couple of stunning photos from her quarantined life.

In one of the images, Ashanti looked incredibly relaxed at home, and posed for the camera in comfortable light pink sweatpants.

Also, the 39-year-old celebrity showed off her toned stomach in a short white top that showed off her envious curves.

The R,amp;B star seemed quite comfortable in her outfit, and she let her long, voluminous mane fall freely.

Ashanti's choice of color palette was primarily inspired by a certain type of dessert because she titled her complement with "Strawberry Shortcake,quot;.

Meanwhile, the post quickly gathered thousands of likes, and it seemed like most of its followers were mesmerized by its amazing looks.

A fan, surprised by Ashanti's youthful appearance, even exclaimed, "Did you stop aging ten years ago?" while another congratulated the music star on her outfit and hairstyle.

The singer has spoken in the past about how she maintained her impressive figure over the years and explained that it was primarily due to a balanced diet.

According to the "dumb,quot; interpreter, she relied heavily on consuming lots of fresh vegetables on a daily basis and avoided fast food as much as possible.

In addition, the music star has stated that he trains weekly with a professional. The singer recently did an interview in which she talked about releasing new music.

Ashanti said: "I am very excited to release more music. I think only for myself, and I am at a point where I want to try different things. I love Afrobeats, and I love reggae music, I love soca music. And as an artist, you want to meet with your creative energy, you know, but I'm definitely going back to my R,amp;B roots. (laughs)

She added: "I am very, very excited about the new EP, and I am working on it with Metro Boomin. We have some amazing records, I am very, very excited about it. Some amazing producers and some writers, and I am really excited about the new one Sound. You know, there are a couple of things I talk about that I never talked about before. And some people are going to say, "Oh my gosh, did she say that? I'm excited about that."

Ashanti is pure grace.



