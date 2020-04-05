As the Himalayas heat up, Nepal's climate migrants struggle to survive

DHYE, Nepal – High in the Himalayas, on a steep plateau dotted with empty mud huts, an exodus has begun.

In Dhye village, the crops are stubby, dead stems. Water is scarce. The only school closed a few years ago. With the food dwindling, most families packed their belongings and left, driven out by a faceless man-made enemy.

They are Nepal's climate change migrants, and there will be more.

"I love this village," said Sonam Chhiring Gurung, 76, one of the last groups, "but I can't survive here much longer."

Climate change is remaking the Himalayas region, putting millions of South Asians who depend on their water resources at risk and pushing mountain dwellers in northern Nepal, home to the world's highest peaks, to build new settlements at lower altitudes.