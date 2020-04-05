As the Himalayas heat up, Nepal's climate migrants struggle to survive

DHYE, Nepal – High in the Himalayas, on a steep plateau dotted with empty mud huts, an exodus has begun.
In Dhye village, the crops are stubby, dead stems. Water is scarce. The only school closed a few years ago. With the food dwindling, most families packed their belongings and left, driven out by a faceless man-made enemy.
They are Nepal's climate change migrants, and there will be more.
"I love this village," said Sonam Chhiring Gurung, 76, one of the last groups, "but I can't survive here much longer."
Climate change is remaking the Himalayas region, putting millions of South Asians who depend on their water resources at risk and pushing mountain dwellers in northern Nepal, home to the world's highest peaks, to build new settlements at lower altitudes.
Around the world, tens of millions of people have already been displaced as a result of global warming. The researchers estimate that the number of migrants due to climate change, those fleeing from natural disasters, droughts or other calamities, it could reach a billion by the end of the century.
South Asians are among the most vulnerable. Last year, after an unusually weak monsoon, water almost ran out in Chennai, one of India's largest cities. In Bangladesh, up to 18 million people face displacement by 2050 from rising seas alone, according to the Environmental Justice Foundation. The extreme heat is making people sick and impoverished, and could dramatically decrease the living standards of 800 million people in the region if the goals to mitigate climate change are not met.
The warmer Himalayas could have disastrous consequences for the subcontinent.
Last year, in one of the most comprehensive studies of mountain warming, scientists warned that even if the world's most ambitious climate change targets were met, at least a third of Himalayan glaciers would melt by the end of century.
If global warming and greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current rates, the region could lose two-thirds of its glaciers by 2100, according to the report, the evaluation of the Hindu Kush Himalaya.
"In the long term, the impacts will be profound for hundreds of millions of people on the plains," said David Molden, director general of the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development in Kathmandu. "If we overlap the significantly changed river and rain flow patterns, it will be a disaster for people who depend on Asia's great rivers for irrigation and clean water."
In a country where nearly 70 percent of people work in agriculture, an acceleration in extreme weather conditions can "reverse and undermine decades of development progress and potentially undermine all our efforts to eradicate poverty," said Ayshanie Medagangoda- Labé, representative of the United Nations Development Program. for Nepal
"Nepal is ground zero for the impacts of climate change," he said. "As a country with one of the most fragile ecosystems, the Himalayas, and an economy that is highly dependent on favorable weather conditions, Nepal is probably one of the most exposed."
Glimpses of a warmer future are everywhere.
In 2016, the Nepalese army drained a lake near Mount Everest after the rapid melting of glaciers threatened to cause a catastrophic flood downstream. A study published last year found that the size of ponds on top of glaciers in the region, which can indicate melting and accelerating, had increased rapidly in the past three years, far exceeding the exchange rate of the first decade and a half. from the 2000s.
The number of migrants from climate change in the Nepal Himalayas is unknown, although local officials in mountain towns estimate it to be in the thousands. Min Bahadur Shahi, a member of the government commission for development work, said officials planned to track the impact of warming temperatures for the first time through upcoming census questions.
"Our first priority should be to help those displaced from the climate crisis," he said.
Take the case of Dhye, in the remote Mustang region of Nepal, about 12,000 feet above sea level.
More than a decade ago, families in the village gathered for a meeting to reflect on a big question: should they stay?
They looked around their landscape, a dehydrated brown expanse that could barely support the barley. They weighed soil degradation, erratic rainfall and fears of hunger against centuries of lived history: the huts they had built with their hands, the pockets of earth where parents had buried each newborn's umbilical cord.
At the end of the meeting, 17 of 26 families, about 90 people, promised to leave.
"I couldn't stay," said Tsering Lamke Gurung, 54, a village leader and father of eight, four of whom died. "My children and I could not survive due to the loss of crops."
Graduates have left Dhye in groups in recent years. They tied their food and clothing packages to their backs and walked nearly a mile to the banks of a still-flowing stream. They called their new community Dhye Khola, a local name for the body of water.
There were some moments of triumph. A resident sent photos of the uncultivated land to a French aid agency, which agreed to plant fruit trees in the town and help build stronger concrete homes for families.
But the long-term settlement process was complicated, illustrating the challenges migrants face in obtaining resources for unrecognized villages where residents have no legal right to land.
Mr. Gurung, who took the lead in building the Dhye Khola, said that he turned to a former Prime Minister of Nepal for guidance and help. He met with prominent lawmakers, a leader of the Nepal-based World Wildlife Fund and representatives of foreign embassies.
"They didn't support us," said Gurung. "They would not help us obtain a certificate of land ownership."
When a government conservation group withdrew from its promise to provide apple seedlings for Dhye Khola, Gurung said he entered his office and threatened to burn it. He said the group finally relented and sent out about 275 seedlings.
"To those who say that climate change is false and criticize us for occupying public land, I ask you to come visit our village," said Gurung. "I am a victim of climate change."
Some wondered how long it would take before their next move, noting that it was impossible to escape wider warming trends.
To protect against flooding during the summer monsoon, residents of Dhye Khola have started building embankments near the stream. They developed strategies on what to do if their apple orchards were prowled by locals from other struggling villages.
Tsering Bitik Gurung, 52, a farm worker with a wrinkled face from the sun, said stress was affecting her.
Ms. Gurung, who is not related to Tsering Lamke Gurung, was distressed by her husband's recent death from cancer and the decrease in her money. The well near your house has dried up. He cursed local police officers who prevented him from selling wild herbs in one of the largest cities, in retribution, he said, for the persistent efforts of villagers to have Dhye Khola recognized.
Sitting by her stove, Mrs. Gurung sighed. Apple orchards are plentiful for now, he said, but "our future is dark."
"We came here after the difficulties, not for fun," he said. "I pray that God saves us."
Bhadra Sharma reported from Dhye and Kai Schultz from New Delhi.