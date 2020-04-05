As life moves online, an older generation faces a digital divide

By Kate Conger Y Erin griffith, The New York Times

For more than a week, Linda Quinn, 81, has been isolated inside her Bellevue, Washington home to stay away from the coronavirus. His only companion has been his goldendoodle, Lucy.

To blunt loneliness, Quinn's daughter-in-law and her two grandchildren wanted to video chat with her through Zoom, a video conferencing app. They then made plans to call and talk to her through installing the application on her computer.

But 5 minutes before the scheduled chat last week, Quinn realized there was a problem: She hadn't used her computer in about 4 months and couldn't remember the password. "My mind went totally blank," he said.

In panic, Quinn called a grandson, Ben Gode, 20, who had set up the computer for her. Gode ​​remembered the password, allowing the Zoom call and tutorial to go through, but not until Quinn promised not to tell the rest of the family about his technological stumble.

As life has increasingly moved online during the pandemic, an older generation that grew up in an analog era faces a digital divide. Often unfamiliar or uncomfortable with apps, gadgets, and the Internet, many struggle to keep up with friends and family through digital tools when some of them crave those connections.

As teens celebrate Zoom birthdays with each other, kids chat with friends through online games, and young adults order food through delivery apps, some seniors are intimidated by the technology. According to a 2017 Pew Research study, three-quarters of those over 65 said they needed someone else to set up their electronic devices. A third party also said they only had little or no confidence in their ability to use electronic devices and surf the web.

That's problematic now when many people over the age of 65, who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider to be at increased risk for serious coronavirus-related illnesses, are locking themselves up. Many nursing homes have closed entirely to visitors. However, people seek human interaction and communication through the web or their devices to avoid loneliness and stay positive.

For many older adults, "the only social life they had is with book clubs and a walk in a park," said Stephanie Cacioppo, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago. "When they look at their calendar, everything is canceled. So how do we help them as a society regain the meaning of tomorrow?"

To bridge that digital divide, families are finding new apps and gadgets that are easy for older family members to use. Businesses and community members are setting up phone calls and, in areas where the closings have yet to be implemented, in-person workshops to help those uncomfortable with technology get the basics down.

Authorities are also calling for people to come together to close the gap. Seema Verma, the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, urged people this month to help seniors establish technology to speak to medical providers.

"If you have an elderly neighbor or family member who might have problems with their laptop or phone for this purpose, be available to help them," Verma said at a press conference.

In nursing homes that have blocked visitors from entering to limit the spread of the virus, workers rely on technology to help residents stay connected to their families.

In 23 senior communities in North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia, managed by Spring Arbor Senior Living, workers have been making family calls, sometimes several times a day per resident, via FaceTime, Skype and a system of Apple software operated by K4Connect, a technology provider. said Rich Williams, senior vice president at HHHunt, owner of the centers.

"That line of communication is essential to the well-being of the residents," he said.

Williams added that the workers had also used virtual activities such as Nintendo's Wii bowling game and SingFit, a music program for life, to help the 1,450 residents of Spring Arbor, whose average age is 88, pass time and stay active.

Candoo, a New York company that helps older people navigate technology, has recently taught its customers how to use Zoom and other video calling applications with downloadable guides and phone calls, and in some cases grabbing their screens and showing them where to click. Candoo charges $ 30 for an hour class and $ 40 for attendance.

"People literally depend on technology, not only to keep them healthy, safe and alive, but also to keep them busy," said Liz Hamburg, founder of Candoo.

Jane Cohn, 84, who lives alone in New York, has paid for Candoo's services to help her connect. Typically active, it has stayed indoors due to the virus outbreak. Her doctor's record went virtual, while her therapy session and New York University architecture and urbanism class moved to Zoom.

Cohn said he called Candoo twice in one day last week to help her get on Zoom. She had never used the software before, and when she tried to join her NYU class through the video conferencing app, she only saw a video of her and couldn't hear a thing.

A representative from Candoo accompanied her via Zoom by phone. Cohn, already concerned about the virus, said that struggling with technology "adds another level of stress."

Some people are finding user-friendly technology to connect generations. Medbh Hillyard recently introduced an electronic speaker called Toniebox to connect her parents, Margaret Ward and Paddy Hillyard, with their children, Rory and Finn, ages 3 and 18 months, during the quarantine.

While they all live in the same neighborhood in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and saw each other frequently before the outbreak, they are now no longer in close contact. Every night Ward, 69, and Hillyard, 76, use an app on their smartphone to record stories before bed. The app then streams the stories to the Toniebox so Rory and Finn can listen, Hillyard said.

"It's been a very, very good way to get in touch every night and they can still make up stories for us, which is really lovely," said Hillyard.

Tech savvy seniors have been in high demand, answering calls from friends and neighbors who need digital help.

Chuck Kissner, 72, a technology executive in Los Altos, California, who manages a computer network for his extended family and maintains his more than 40 devices with security updates and software licenses, said he recently received an avalanche of requests for technical assistance from your neighbors.

Last week, he spent several hours using remote access to his homeowners association board devices to help members, ages 65 to 85, discover how to attend a virtual meeting.

A neighbor and board member disinfected his iPad and left it at Kissner's door. The neighbor was having trouble logging into his Apple iCloud account because he couldn't remember the password. Kissner was unable to access the account, and the neighbor finally sought Apple's support.

"Everyone entered the meeting," Kissner said. "It's great to see the reaction when it works and it seems so simple."

After Quinn's family helped her upload to Zoom, she told her book club about video conferencing. While some were excited to keep the club online during the outbreak, others did not want to try it, he said.

"I'm thinking we won't do it this month, but when they get tired of not meeting, we probably will," said Quinn, who was also trying to make his bridge club virtual.

Her family has certainly accepted Zoom's calls. Jackson Gode, 23, one of Quinn's grandchildren, lives across the country in Washington, D.C. And I used to text him several times a month. Now they do video chat more frequently, he said.

"We are in this moment of great uncertainty," he said, adding that "I just wanted to make sure that every moment we have an account."