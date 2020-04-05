Ankita Lokhande's apartment building was closed after a resident tested positive for COVID19

The first step after someone tests positive is to map all the people the person may have been in contact with. Such is the case of the man who tested positive on March 26 at the Ankita Lokhande apartment complex in Malad.

The resident was said to have returned from Spain and tested negative at the airport. But after a strict quarantine for two weeks, he begins to show symptoms on the twelfth day and was admitted for medical treatment. His wife, on the other hand, has tested negative, but doctors are watching her closely and anyone with whom the man has had problems.

Until further notice, the complex has been closed and all residents are encouraged to stay and practice social distancing even more strictly than before. To help residents until they can move, BMC officials are providing support to deliver emergency supplies such as medicine to those in need.