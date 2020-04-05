Animator Cedric to Host Coronavirus "Healing with Laughter" Fundraiser – Deadline

Cedric the Entertainer is teaming up with some of his famous friends and Def Comedy Jam for a coronavirus fundraising event called "Healing with Laughter".

The neighborhood The star will be joined by other comics Chris Tucker, Adele Givens, Spice Adams, Corey Holcomb, D.L. Hughley and Lunelle for the live broadcast on Sunday, April 5, Cedric's team said in a press release.

Also participating are JB Smoove, Ashima Franklin, Michael Blackson, TK Kirkland, Bill Bellamy, Mike Epps, Chris Spencer, Gary Owen, Jess Hilarious, Tony Baker, David Arnold, Earthquake, Donnell Rawlings and Affion Crockett.

Organizers say 100% of the proceeds will go to basic protective gear for essential workers and individuals in the communities of central New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States. The fundraiser will air live at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Facebook and Twitch.

Russell Simmons " Def Comedy Jam It was a popular stand-up series that aired on HBO from 1992 to 1997. The show's original DJ Kid Capri will join host Cedric the Entertainer on Sunday for "Healing with Laughter." Additional details can be found on Cedric's Facebook page.

Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford, Gushcloud, O & # 39; Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad and the philanthropic organization Rush produce "Healing with Laughter".