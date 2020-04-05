Andrew Coltart: plans to reschedule the Open Championship still 'up in the air' | Golf News

"They (the R,amp;A) are still looking to play it around the third week of September," the Sky Sports commentator told SSN.

















3:16



Andrew Coltart analyzes how and when the main golf tournaments could be played

Andrew Coltart analyzes how and when the main golf tournaments could be played

Andrew Coltart says plans to reschedule this year's Open Championship are changing daily and remain "up in the air."

R,amp;A remains hopeful. The Open may be held from July 16 to 19 as scheduled, despite a report in Golfweek that a reservation date of September 17-20 was a possibility if the original week at Royal St George & # 39; s was not possible.

The backup date would mean a major celebration the week before the Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits, a competition that is still planned despite the current suspension of all sports due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sky Sports Golf Commentator Coltart feels that if the Ryder Cup were to be rescheduled, that would give the Royal & Ancient more "flexibility,quot; to set a date for The Open.

Shane Lowry prepared for the subsequent Open Shane Lowry would appreciate the opportunity to defend The Open later in the season, should the event need to be rescheduled.

"There were rumors circulating earlier this week that the Open Championship was going to be canceled, but that is not the case and they are still looking to play it around the third week of September," Coltart said. Sky Sports News.

"Things are very, very fluid and very dynamic at the moment: it's very much up in the air. The Masters has a little bit more flexibility and can be played anytime in October or November."

"They (the organizers of the Ryder Cup) are still analyzing that and they still plan to go ahead as planned in the last week of September.

"The Ryder Cup was postponed earlier, in 2001, but of course with that, you have to think about the Presidents Cup and the Solheim Cup, there would be a lot to reorganize."

"If it was postponed, that would give the Open Championship a little flexibility. It could come in late September."