Ammika Harris has some cheeky advice on how to stay slim during quarantine – post the body of the swimsuit 5 months after giving birth!

Ammika Harris turned to social media to show off her body after the baby in a super-hot swimsuit and also joked about the reason why she put it on despite not going anywhere during the pandemic coronavirus quarantine, COVID- 19. Chris Brown's baby mom looks stunning and fit even though it's only been five months since she welcomed her son, Aeko.

With that said, the model revealed her secret to staying slim in self-isolation and it's actually a really creative idea that might work for some.

Along with a photo showing her in an unmatched two-piece bikini, Ammika wrote that people who wanted to avoid overeating while in quarantine should get rid of their pajamas and start wearing their bathing suits around the house.

In this way, they do not feel too comfortable and can see a slight weight gain immediately when going through the mirrors in the house.

The beauty posed in the purple strapless bikini top and the blue bottom, her hair casually worn in a messy high bun.

The second part of the photo from your post was, as mentioned above, a tip that was more or less serious, saying: "HOW TO STOP EATING DURING THE QUARANTINE, PUT YOUR BATH INSTEAD OF YOUR Pijamas, WELCOME! "

In the legend of the publication, the new mother also wrote: "Yes, I was not playing …"

It didn't take long for fans to get excited about the beautiful celebrity, writing things like, "It doesn't seem like she had a child just a few months ago," and "So beautiful."

Many of his followers also related to his words, admitting that they had indeed gained weight in quarantine and thanked Ammika for her advice.



