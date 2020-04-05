Adam Levine jokes that his wife would probably "hit,quot; him if he did this

Adam Levine and his model wife from Victoria & # 39; s Secret, Behati Prinsloo, are already parents to two young daughters: Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 2. But, pregnancy rumors have been circulating recently, and the leader of Maroon 5 addressed them on Friday during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

Levine and Prinsloo have not completely ruled out the idea of ​​having another baby in the future, but the singer says his wife is not pregnant at the moment.

"No, she is not currently pregnant," Levine told Stern. “I think if I asked her to have another baby right now, she would hit me in the face because she is not ready. We are fine. We have two children ".

Prinsloo sparked the pregnancy rumors last month when he posted a blurry photo on Instagram that some fans thought was a sonogram. The model wrote that it was not a sonogram and made it clear that she was not pregnant. He also explained that the photo was a close-up of "black and white sweatpants."

Prinsloo revealed that three-year-old Dusty got his phone, and somehow posted the photo from his photo library. Prinsloo said he thought the photo was "weird and cool," so he left it there. However, the image made everyone congratulate her on her third pregnancy.

Last year Prinsloo said Persons Magazine that a third baby "is not out of the question,quot;, explaining that she grew up as an only child, so she wanted a large family. She also told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show that Levine wanted five children, and she used to feel the same way. But now, Prinsloo says that three or four would be good.

Behati Prinsloo said Adam Levine "can't have everything,quot;, especially since she is the one who carries the babies. She also revealed that Levine was the strictest parent, which surprised her because she thought it would be her.

She said that he is a dedicated father and that he agrees with how strict he is. Prinsloo added that it is exciting to see Levine take on the role of parenting, especially for two girls. She says she loves it, and it's amazing to see him with his daughters.



