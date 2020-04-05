Actress Patricia Bosworth lost the battle with the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLef14c28c3a332b91b7fd197daf1672dd75%

Youtube

The actress of & # 39; Nun & # 39; s Story & # 39; He has succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 86 after suffering from coronavirus pneumonia in the midst of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Patricia Bosworth, who appeared next to Audrey Hepburn in "The Nun's Story", has died after a battle with coronavirus.

The actress-turned-Hollywood biographer, 86, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, of pneumonia caused by Covid-19, her stepdaughter Fia Hatsav told the New York Times on Friday.

Patricia's acting credits include work on "The Patty Duke Show","Kraft Theater"Y"Naked city", and was also known for her biographies of her Hollywood colleagues, such as Montgomery Clift, Marlon BrandoY Jane Fonda.

In a Facebook post, Fia wrote: "This terrible virus has taken my vibrant, talented and loving stepmother, Patricia Bosworth. You can read about her in all the news articles … But for us she was Patti and the grandmother. Patti. "

"He was a humble, loving and compassionate person," he continued. "She adopted us and we adopted her in return. She was part of our family, in every way. She loved my children and treasured being her grandmother, that meant everything to her."

Recalling her "inspiring and supportive" stepmother, she added: "I am so proud of her bravery! I have been talking to her amazing friends, who loved her so much! Many of them have adopted me now. I am full of appreciation." for meeting Patti and having her in my life. "

Patricia was married twice. Her second husband, photographer and Italian-born American theater director, Thomas Palumbo, died of complications from Lewy body disease in 2008.