A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

As of today, 126 people in Colorado have died from the new coronavirus as nearly 900 hospitalizations.

The fan and EPP shortage continues to worsen. The federal government suspended the order for 500 Colorado fans, among other supplies, on Friday. Governor Jared Polis spoke to CNN about the frustrations he feels about competing with other states for supplies, while he is now also competing with the federal government. Meanwhile, Colorado hospitals are preparing for the worst case of ventilator shortages.

As more and more Coloradons become infected, Saturday's report totaled 4,565 cases, we are hearing from them about what it feels like to have COVID-19. For those who are not sick, they are discovering how to celebrate life's great moments from afar.

Remember, everyone in Colorado has been asked to wear non-medical masks when they are out of their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Do you want to know how to make one? There are many ideas floating around in our coronavirus-focused Facebook group.

We also look forward to hearing from you. Tell us what the coronavirus outbreak is like and submit your story here.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

These are the updates of the previous days: April 4 and 3

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what to do if you are not sure.

How social distancing works and what it means to you

These Denver Restaurants Will Offer Home Delivery During Coronavirus Closure

What we know now: Updates to your coronavirus questions, one month after COVID-19 was confirmed in Colorado

Breathless: 5 red in what it's like to have the coronavirus

YMCA offers free full-day child care for first responders, medical staff, and essential workers

Colorado sees "significant decreases,quot; in air pollution as coronavirus reduces industrial and driving activity

With poor ventilation, Colorado hospitals prepare for the "worst case scenario,quot; for patients with coronavirus

What does it mean to believe in a higher power during a pandemic? Coloradons share how their faith helps them cope.

Zoom weddings and car birthdays: the great moments of life still find their way amid a pandemic

Colorado Emergency Operations Center staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Trump administration "wasted,quot; months before preparing for the coronavirus pandemic

