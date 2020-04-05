A loan in the law goes wrong – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML616c303cc23670a69804dc54dee5df3076%

Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I have loaned a father-in-law a significant amount of money. While it is not much for some people, it is for us.

We have given this person over a year to pay us. It was decided that if the loan was not repaid within one year, interest would be charged.

If the loan date were extended later (like a year beyond that), the interest would increase.

I decided about three months ago to send you an email. I received no reply. Since then I have sent an email twice more. I finally got a response.

This person is an independent entrepreneur who always chases the first million.

They said that basically the sky is falling. You know, "my car died," "I had to relocate part of my inventory …" One bad luck story after another. While I sympathize with your situation, it is not my problem.

My wife is stressed by this, since she is a very loving woman, much more than me. But I explained to him that we made the loan together as a family.

I'm not sure how to respond to your email, other than saying, "I'm sorry for your current situation, but when can you pay us?"

I already explained in detail to the in-laws that we moved and that we also had problems with the car and problems with our new house and that we needed the money.

What should we do?

– Due

Dear Owed: Unfortunately, I think you should prepare for the fact that you are unlikely to get paid. He appears to have discussed financing terms with his father-in-law, but the terms are vague and he does not mention having any signed paper agreements.

Also, by asking, "When can you pay us back?" Invite to answer "Never,quot;. You must communicate: “We hope that you will start paying this loan on (specify a date). Your monthly payment must be (specify an amount). If you don't make payments, we have no choice but to contact an attorney. "

Please, this is an expensive lesson, but in the future, never lend money that you cannot afford to lose.

Dear Amy: I was friends with a group of about a dozen women I met during college 20 years ago. We all remained friends over the years after graduating, taking trips together, meeting for baby showers, and enjoying an annual vacation reunion. I traveled out of town to attend many of their weddings.

Many of these women are currently married to families. Although the planned meetings decreased over the years (family commitments began to take precedence), the group continued to vacation together each summer.

A few years ago, I realized that I had been left off the guest list. I know this because the images are published on social networks.

Another friend has also been ostracized. We are not sure what happened or what caused this exclusion. Seeing everyone smiling, together on vacation feels like salt in the wound.

I long for the days when they included me. However, I also think, "Why be friends with a crowd that is no longer welcoming?"

Should I say something to one of the ladies? Thoughts?

– salty situation

Dear salty: Because you are already being excluded, you don't have much to lose if you ask what factors might have led to it.

I think the chances of you receiving a direct response are quite small, but judicious honesty would open up a conversation and give you the opportunity you deserve to express yourself. You should send an email or call the person in this group with whom you are closest. Say, "I realize this is awkward, but I hope you can explain why I am no longer included in the group meeting. I really miss this meeting, and if there is a problem, I would like the opportunity to clear it up."

Dear Amy: I would like to add my voice to other readers who were delighted with their recent column, entirely dedicated to adult testimonials about their stuffed animals! Given all the uncertainty we're all currently experiencing, this column made me cry!

– Trying to stay calm

Dear attempt: I also. But remember: Those of us who no longer have our stuffed animals still have each other.

