A loan in the law goes wrong – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
Dear Readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks prior to publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

Dear Amy: I have loaned a father-in-law a significant amount of money. While it is not much for some people, it is for us.

We have given this person over a year to pay us. It was decided that if the loan was not repaid within one year, interest would be charged.

If the loan date were extended later (like a year beyond that), the interest would increase.

I decided about three months ago to send you an email. I received no reply. Since then I have sent an email twice more. I finally got a response.

This person is an independent entrepreneur who always chases the first million.

They said that basically the sky is falling. You know, "my car died," "I had to relocate part of my inventory …" One bad luck story after another. While I sympathize with your situation, it is not my problem.

My wife is stressed by this, since she is a very loving woman, much more than me. But I explained to him that we made the loan together as a family.

I'm not sure how to respond to your email, other than saying, "I'm sorry for your current situation, but when can you pay us?"

I already explained in detail to the in-laws that we moved and that we also had problems with the car and problems with our new house and that we needed the money.

What should we do?

