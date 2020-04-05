9 Minutes to Lower 9: Bollywood Bigwigs Light Candles and Diyas After Prime Minister Modi's Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the nation to meet on April 5 to light lamps, torches, and diyas to show their support in eradicating the darkness that the coronavirus has brought to the world. To show their support, many Bollywood stars were seen standing in solidarity with the initiative called 9 Lower 9 Minutes where people were expected to turn off all the lights in their home and come to their balconies with a lamp, a diya or a Torch. Several celebrities were seen doing the same. Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Diana Penty took to Instagram to share their photos while following the Prime Minister's appeal. Anushka went to Instagram and captioned her image as: “I light a diya every day for many years. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking that the darkness in me dissipate. For many days since the change in recent events around the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families by their side, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have changed. below entirely, for all health professionals who work tirelessly and courageously to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are unsure about their jobs and their future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and lit diyas with all of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers are never in vain. "

As Akshay wrote: “Together we stand and together we will emerge from this dark phase. Until then, stay strong, stay safe. See all the posts here.