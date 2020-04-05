51 of 98 residents at Wilmington Nursing Home are positive for COVID-19

The state is delaying a move to temporarily designate a Wilmington nursing home as a COVID-19 recovery center after tests revealed that nearly half of residents scheduled to vacate the home had tested positive for the coronavirus.

AdviniaCare in Wilmington said in a press release that 51 of the 98 residents in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19, despite being asymptomatic. Residents are being isolated and will receive specialized care from a team of HearthCare Partners, according to Pointe Group Care, LLC, the home operator.

"To say that we are surprised by the findings would be an understatement," said Chris Hannon, chief operating officer of Pointe Group Care, in a statement. “Considering how aggressive we have been, this indicates how insidious this virus is; We are fighting an invisible enemy. We make sure that residents with the disease receive the specialized care and support they need. "

Chuck Tsun-Zhi Pu, HealthCare Medical Director of Partners HealthCare, said in a statement that the testing protocol established at the Wilmington home prevented further spread of the outbreak.

"It makes clear the challenging clinical circumstances in which we are all operating and the important role that testing plays in fighting this pandemic," he said.

The house had been following all CDC and state guidelines since the start of the pandemic, according to the company. The 142-bed skilled nursing facility was to be used by the state to treat recovering coronavirus patients.

