5 highlights of Kim Kardashian West: the justice project

The justice project premiered on oxygen Sunday, offering a unique insight into all of that Kim Kardashian has done in the past two years to address the crisis of criminal reform.
By working with # cut50, a bipartisan national initiative that aims to reduce the number of people in prisons, jails, and crime across the United States, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has tried her hand at everything from real political work to going out and consulting with different inmates, lawyers and judges.
"People think that fighting for this means I don't believe in punishment. There are many people, sick people, who deserve to be behind bars. But there are some amazing people who spend their lives rotting inside the prison," Kim said in the documentary film. "They do not deserve to have their lives wasted because you have no idea what circumstances they have really faced or lived with that led them to make those decisions."
This was certainly the case for Alice Marie Johnson, A great-grandmother serving a life sentence plus 25 years as a nonviolent criminal for the first time. Johnson's unfair situation inspired Kim's foray into criminal justice reform, and eventually helped the White House grant clemency to the 64-year-old woman.
Kim explained that Johnson Alice "faced a major problem that we have in our country."
"I quickly realized that there were so many other people in a situation similar to Alice that I really wasn't aware of," he added.
Johnson appears in The justice project, like other people whose unfortunate and often unknown circumstances contributed to their ending in prison. Read on to learn their stories and discover what else you can miss from the Oxygen documentary.
1. Shocking statistics and useful definitions
Kim and various legal experts expose a multitude of facts and figures from the moment The justice project Begins According to the documentary, there are currently 2.2 million men and women behind bars in the US. USA, more than any other country in the world. Erin haneyThe # cut50 lead attorney broke this number down: "1 in 55 adults (and) 1 in 23 black men in the United States are under some form of community oversight. Those are truly terrifying numbers."
Haney and others also took the time to explain different laws and legal terms, the last of which included "mitigating evidence," A.K.A. "Information presented in court about the defendant and the circumstances of the crime that could result in reduced charges or a lesser sentence."
Kim learns the importance of mitigating the evidence by starting with Dawn JacksonThe case.
2. The Dawn Jackson Story
Jackson was among the many inmates who wrote letters to Kim about his situation. In these letters and in Kim's investigation, it is revealed that Jackson was sexually abused by several people over the course of a 20-year period. This included his grandfather, whom he killed when he grew up.
However, when the time came for Jackson's trial, the abuse he suffered was never mentioned or used as mitigating evidence.
"I really believe that her lawyer had stood up and talked about the fact that Dawn was raped at age five, and that she was raped and abused for years by people who were supposed to take care of her, because of her passing … grandfather, he would not have received the sentence he made, "said Kim.
Jackson's situation was not just a lesson in the importance of mitigating Kim's evidence, but it made her open to working on so-called "violent,quot; cases.
"I started to be extremely critical and thought that I would never get involved or help in a situation where there was violence, but after reading Dawn's story, I cried," Kim explained, adding that from there, her heart had opened.
3. From prison to Kanye Sunday service
Momolu stewartThe story is another heartbreaking, but it has a happy ending. Stewart used his time in prison to become a mentor to younger inmates, explaining that his only aspiration is "to express my regret for the lives that I help save today."
Kim wrote a letter in favor of Stewart's release, and was released in October 2019. Only four days after his release, he was even able to come to Kanye WestThe famous Sunday service, where he performed for a large crowd and Kanye himself.
4. Free after more than 25 years
With the help of a friend, George Trudel– who had already commuted his own prison sentence – along with the help of Kim and his team, David Sheppard I was able to walk free after 27 years in prison. He had been charged with a shooting death and received a life sentence, despite not being the shooter.
"I understand that someone involved in something should have time, but that you couldn't take someone's life and get more time than the person who really took the person's life," Kim explained, referring to the Sheppard case. "That's what I want to wake up people for. This just isn't fair."
Kim got involved after Trudel wrote to him asking for help, and the two were able to meet and work with the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. John Fetterman to secure the release of Sheppard.
5. Kim has contributed to the release of 7,000 people
Towards the conclusion of The justice project, # Cut50 co-founder and lead attorney Jessica Jackson He praised Kim's defense efforts and revealed an impressive statistic.
"Much of the work that Kim is doing with # cut50 is humanization work, but another part of the work that he's doing is helping us with policy work; he's actually changing those laws," Jackson said. "So when Kim decided she wanted to get involved in the First Step Law, Kim had been working on individual cases. And suddenly, when she joined this federal bill, because of her efforts, there are now 7,000 people who are in home with their families. "
Learn about Kim's First Step Law in the clip above.
