5 highlights of Kim Kardashian West: the justice project

The justice project premiered on oxygen Sunday, offering a unique insight into all of that Kim Kardashian has done in the past two years to address the crisis of criminal reform.

By working with # cut50, a bipartisan national initiative that aims to reduce the number of people in prisons, jails, and crime across the United States, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star has tried her hand at everything from real political work to going out and consulting with different inmates, lawyers and judges.

"People think that fighting for this means I don't believe in punishment. There are many people, sick people, who deserve to be behind bars. But there are some amazing people who spend their lives rotting inside the prison," Kim said in the documentary film. "They do not deserve to have their lives wasted because you have no idea what circumstances they have really faced or lived with that led them to make those decisions."