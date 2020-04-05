4.8 million tune in to watch Virtual Grand National | Racing News

%MINIFYHTML3d7e75f636a83a5ba40aa3f64d769abc76%

Nearly five million people tuned in to watch the Virtual Grand National on Saturday afternoon.

With the real thing canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and races on hold until at least the end of April, the computer simulation captured the imagination on a special show broadcast on ITV at 5 p.m., with the race at 5.15 p.m. to replicate what would have been the actual start time.

It was an epic renovation, with Potters Corner trained by Christian Williams (18-1) clinging to teenage rider Jack Tudor to avoid Walk In The Mill's challenge in the race from the elbow.

ITV said that nearly a third of all viewers watched the race, peaking at 4.8 million, 30 percent of the overall television audience. Throughout the show, they were watching an average of 4.3 million, 28% viewership.

Last year's virtual race, held as a precursor to the main event, was watched by 737k people and the actual Grand National by nearly 10m.

The bookmakers had helped raise interest by announcing that all proceeds would be donated to NHS Charities Together, the organization representing more than 140 NHS charities.

Program creators Carm Productions were delighted with the broadcast and said, "What an amazing day it has been! We first broadcast the Virtual Grand National in 2017, and we are honored to have been able to replace the Grand National right now." Difficult moment.

"Hopefully you have entertained race fans and the general public. We also hope that you have been able to help raise funds to support the NHS at this important time. We would also like to thank ITV and the Jockey Club for their help and support. continuous. "