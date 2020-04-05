& # 39; You are extraordinary & # 39;: the sidewalk notes smile at the hospital staff duri

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The messenger is anonymous, but the messages are sincere and appreciated.

In recent days, workers at the New Orleans Ochsner Medical Center taking a family walk from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with expressions of gratitude from an unidentified artist, outlined on the sidewalk.

"If you've just arrived, thanks for what you are about to do," says one.

And a little later: "You are extraordinary,quot;.

And for those who finish their shifts: "If you go, thanks … Rest well."

Hospital workers have been under pressure. The region has been hit hard by the coronavirus, so much so that the state governor said earlier this week that he could run out of breathing machines over the weekend and hospital beds next week.

Ochsner, one of the largest hospitals in the area, has been so overwhelmed that regular patient rooms have been converted to ICU-like wards to accommodate the increase in patients.

Someone has taken note and has come up in chalk to tell Ochsner employees that they are appreciated. The message has been received, loud and clear.

"It definitely meant a lot to me and it was a surprise, a colorful surprise, going out and going home to sleep after a long shift," said first-year resident Leslie Miller, who works in the hospital's pediatric care unit.

Miller said hospital employees are used to dealing with increased stress, but for many, the coronavirus has taken stress and anxiety to another level. Messages are a balm.

"They give us hope," said laboratory technician Minerva Martin.