& # 39; I got Bubba & # 39; d & # 39;: Clint Bowyer of NASCAR, Bubba Wallace fight for iRacing accident

Sometimes the heat of the video game battle brings some very real comments.

That appears to be what happened Sunday between NASCAR drivers Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace when a Pro Series iRacing crash between them led to a sway that seemed to have a touch of personal undertone.

Fifteen laps into the competition at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, Wallace was involved in his second accident of the afternoon, being heavily hit by Bowyer's vehicle. The incident caused Wallace to furiously leave the simulator, a move that drew criticism from some fans on Twitter, and prompted Bowyer to comment on Wallace's driving style in a scathing prank (although it seemed Bowyer purposely hit Wallace on the spot. end of the next meeting). together).

"I have Bubba & # 39; d," Bowyer told the Fox broadcast. "These guys forget it's a 150-lap race. Come on, Bubba! Stupid."

That's why I don't take this seriously, "Wallace said on his live stream before resigning." Peace! "

Wallace continued to expand his thoughts on Twitter, expressing bewilderment at the hatred he received for leaving early.

"Bahaha. A video game," Wallace wrote of what's at stake at the event. "The damn quarantine life is tough."

Like any video game dispute, Bowyer and Wallace will probably get over it soon. These things happen, but generally not on national television.

Each competitor is likely to do it again in iRacing next Sunday.