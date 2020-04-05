30 celebrities whose real names you'll never guess

If some stars' names sound too good to be true, it's because they are.

Believe it or not, many celebrities change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it's because fans are having a hard time pronouncing them, or if there is a childhood nickname that stuck with them over the years, many famous faces change their nicknames.

Some stars, like Miley Cyrus Y Frank OceanThey have even made it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate. The way Frank Ocean sees it, "None of us are our names. If you don't like your name, then change it."

And it seems that many other singers and actors agree with him.