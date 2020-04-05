30 celebrities whose real names you'll never guess

If some stars' names sound too good to be true, it's because they are.
Believe it or not, many celebrities change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it's because fans are having a hard time pronouncing them, or if there is a childhood nickname that stuck with them over the years, many famous faces change their nicknames.
Some stars, like Miley Cyrus Y Frank OceanThey have even made it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate. The way Frank Ocean sees it, "None of us are our names. If you don't like your name, then change it."
And it seems that many other singers and actors agree with him.
Belcalis Almanzar
Cardi B He took the name of Bacardi after family and friends started calling his sister Hennessy. Later he shortened the name to something that fit him a little longer.
Jelena Noura Hadid
Oddly enough, Gigi hadid She got her stage name at school when the teacher confused her and a girl named Helena. Since her mother called her "gigi,quot; as a term of affection at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and she simply stayed.
Mark Vincent
If you're looking for an explosive action star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?
Rachel Meghan Markle
Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle she was briefly known as Rachel.
Destiny Hope Cyrus
Miley CyrusA bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Finally, the name was shortened to Miley and she stayed.
Peter Gene Hernández
Apparently, the singer was more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his father started calling him Bruno. Since then, it has been known as Bruno Mars.
Stefani Germanotta
Before the meat is dressed and the music that tops the list, Lady Gaga she was just an ordinary girl from New York.
Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon
Turns out Reese isn't even Reese witherspoonThe middle name. The actress chose the nickname in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.
Elizabeth Woolridge Grant
Every artist has an alter ego, and King's wool It just turns out to be the person chosen by the singer.
Christopher Edwin Breaux
In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not?
Elizabeth Stamatina Fey
A little-known fact about 30 rocks& # 39; s Tina Fey is that her name is actually Elizabeth. The comedian made a not-so-subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.
Calvin Broadus
This pioneer of rap on the west coast would later become known as Snoop dogg.
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O & # 39; Connor
It turns out that the "Royals,quot; singer is really learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason she chose the name. Lorde, but with a & # 39; e & # 39; feminine.
Enrique Morales
Before starting to shake his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin it was by this everyday name.
Kelly Amethyst
It is hard to believe that Iggy Azalea Kelly Amethyst was born!
Adam Richard Wiles
Fans were confused when Taylor Swift she thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which led people to the discovery that Calvin Harris it is simply a stage name. The DJ said Short list He chose the name of the magazine because his first single was more emotional and he wanted something a little more "racially ambiguous."
Jennifer Anastassakis
Before becoming a household name, this was what before Friend Jennifer Aniston responded to.
Alice Augello Cook
Alicia Keys It didn't always have such a musical name.
Thomas Mapother IV
Before it became debatable he the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise It was by this name.
Natalie Hershlag
When she was born in 1980, this was how the future great actress Natalie Portman greeted the world
Amanda Lee Rogers
Before becoming a big TV star and getting married Ellen Degeneresthis was the name Portia de Rossi responded to.
Reginald Dwight
Guess the music superstar Elton John He did not believe that his original name was a hit with the public.
Nicole Camilla Escovedo
Check the former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole RichieThe birth certificate and this is the name you will see.
Paul Hewson
All it took was a nickname from some high school friends and the U2 leader BondThe famous nickname was born.
Tara Patrick
We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch person.
Eric Bishop
True, Jamie Foxx It seems more appropriate for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party boy.
Demetria Gene Guynes
Before having starred in dozens of great Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore I'm going through
Shawn carter
Jay Z It is definitely a more appropriate name for a hip-hop entrepreneur.
Brian Warner
If a macabre person wants to work, we agree, a name like Marilyn Manson It will work much better.
Eldrick woods
Somehow, we don't think that the Tiger Woods the scandal would have been so sensational if he had been called by his birth name.
Who else wants to change their name now?
