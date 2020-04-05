Home Entertainment 30 celebrities whose real names you'll never guess

30 celebrities whose real names you'll never guess

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>30 celebrities whose real names you'll never guess

If some stars' names sound too good to be true, it's because they are.

Believe it or not, many celebrities change their names when they enter the entertainment industry. Whether it's because fans are having a hard time pronouncing them, or if there is a childhood nickname that stuck with them over the years, many famous faces change their nicknames.

Some stars, like Miley Cyrus Y Frank OceanThey have even made it official by legally changing the name on their birth certificate. The way Frank Ocean sees it, "None of us are our names. If you don't like your name, then change it."

And it seems that many other singers and actors agree with him.

To find out which stars actually have a stage name, check out the gallery below!

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Belcalis Almanzar

Cardi B He took the name of Bacardi after family and friends started calling his sister Hennessy. Later he shortened the name to something that fit him a little longer.

ESC: Gigi Hadid, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Jelena Noura Hadid

Oddly enough, Gigi hadid She got her stage name at school when the teacher confused her and a girl named Helena. Since her mother called her "gigi,quot; as a term of affection at home, she told the teacher to just call her Gigi and she simply stayed.

Vin Diesel

Nancy Kaszerman / ZUMAPress.com

Mark Vincent

If you're looking for an explosive action star name, how about Vin Diesel instead?

Meghan Markle, green

Tim Rooke / Shutterstock

Rachel Meghan Markle

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle she was briefly known as Rachel.

Miley Cyrus, Grammys 2019, Grammy Awards 2019, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock

Destiny Hope Cyrus

Miley CyrusA bright smile is what inspired her childhood nickname, Smiley. Finally, the name was shortened to Miley and she stayed.

Bruno Mars

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Peter Gene Hernández

Apparently, the singer was more like a Bruno than a Peter, so one day his father started calling him Bruno. Since then, it has been known as Bruno Mars.

Lady Gaga

Sultana / Splash News

Stefani Germanotta

Before the meat is dressed and the music that tops the list, Lady Gaga she was just an ordinary girl from New York.

Reese Witherspoon, a wrinkle in time

Jim Smeal / REX / Shutterstock

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon

Turns out Reese isn't even Reese witherspoonThe middle name. The actress chose the nickname in honor of her mother, whose maiden name is Reese.

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Lana Del Rey

Shutterstock

Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

Every artist has an alter ego, and King's wool It just turns out to be the person chosen by the singer.

Frank Ocean, Grammys

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Christopher Edwin Breaux

In 2014, Frank Ocean legally changed his name because, why not?

Tina Fey, Emmy 2018, Emmy Awards 2018, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Elizabeth Stamatina Fey

A little-known fact about 30 rocks& # 39; s Tina Fey is that her name is actually Elizabeth. The comedian made a not-so-subtle tribute to her birth name by naming her character Liz Lemon.

Snoop Dogg, MTV Movie Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Calvin Broadus

This pioneer of rap on the west coast would later become known as Snoop dogg.

ESC: Lorde, Billboard Music Awards 2017

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O & # 39; Connor

It turns out that the "Royals,quot; singer is really learning about the aristocracy, hence the reason she chose the name. Lorde, but with a & # 39; e & # 39; feminine.

Ricky Martin

Laura Cavanaugh / Getty Images

Enrique Morales

Before starting to shake his bonbon for the masses, music superstar Ricky Martin it was by this everyday name.

Iggy Azalea, MTV VMA 2014

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kelly Amethyst

It is hard to believe that Iggy Azalea Kelly Amethyst was born!

Calvin Harris, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Matt Baron / REX / Shutterstock

Adam Richard Wiles

Fans were confused when Taylor Swift she thanked then-boyfriend Adam in an acceptance speech, which led people to the discovery that Calvin Harris it is simply a stage name. The DJ said Short list He chose the name of the magazine because his first single was more emotional and he wanted something a little more "racially ambiguous."

Jennifer Aniston

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Jennifer Anastassakis

Before becoming a household name, this was what before Friend Jennifer Aniston responded to.

Alicia Keys, GRAMMYS 2014

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Alice Augello Cook

Alicia Keys It didn't always have such a musical name.

Tom Cruise

INFphoto.com

Thomas Mapother IV

Before it became debatable he the biggest movie star in the world, Tom Cruise It was by this name.

Natalie Portman

Kevin Lee / Getty Images

Natalie Hershlag

When she was born in 1980, this was how the future great actress Natalie Portman greeted the world

Oscar de Portia de Rossi

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Amanda Lee Rogers

Before becoming a big TV star and getting married Ellen Degeneresthis was the name Portia de Rossi responded to.

Sir Elton John, Emmy Awards, 2013, Audience

John Shearer / Invision for Academy of Television Arts & Sciences / AP Images

Reginald Dwight

Guess the music superstar Elton John He did not believe that his original name was a hit with the public.

Nicole Richie, TCA

Jeff Vespa / WireImage

Nicole Camilla Escovedo

Check the former Paris Hilton BFF Nicole RichieThe birth certificate and this is the name you will see.

Bonus Lunch, Oscar Nominees

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Paul Hewson

All it took was a nickname from some high school friends and the U2 leader BondThe famous nickname was born.

Carmen Electra

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Tara Patrick

We agree. Carmen Electra is much more effective when it comes to selling a sexy Baywatch person.

Jamie Foxx

Paul A. Hebert / WireImage

Eric Bishop

True, Jamie Foxx It seems more appropriate for an Oscar-winning Hollywood party boy.

Demi Moore, DVF Journey of a Dress

Courtesy of Getty Images / DVF

Demetria Gene Guynes

Before having starred in dozens of great Hollywood movies and married two Tinseltown A-listers, this was the name Demi Moore I'm going through

Jay Z

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Shawn carter

Jay Z It is definitely a more appropriate name for a hip-hop entrepreneur.

Marilyn Manson

Greetsia Store / Getty Images

Brian Warner

If a macabre person wants to work, we agree, a name like Marilyn Manson It will work much better.

Tiger Woods

Stephen M. Dowell / Orlando Sentinel / MCT / Sipa United States

Eldrick woods

Somehow, we don't think that the Tiger Woods the scandal would have been so sensational if he had been called by his birth name.

Who else wants to change their name now?

%MINIFYHTML3c7c8e099ea69b2166b7bec9bebea4b47%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©