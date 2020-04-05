2 minors arrested after Arlington shooting killed man and woman injured – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two minors were detained after a shooting in Arlington killed a man and seriously injured a woman on Sunday morning.

At 7:42 a.m. On April 5, police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Foxcroft Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Responding officers detained two minors in the crime area, but due to their age, the department has limited information that can be legally disclosed.

Investigators do not believe it was an unknown crime and that all parties knew each other.

The motive is unknown at this time, and the case is still under investigation.