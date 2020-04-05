2 killed in Oakland car crash early Sunday morning – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man and woman died in a car accident early Sunday morning in West Oakland, police said.

Oakland Police, responding around 2:30 a.m. to the accident at Seventh Street and Frontage Road on Interstate 880, he found a silver 2004 Honda Civic that had hit a concrete wall.

The Oakland Fire Department arrived to attend to the man and woman in the car who suffered serious injuries but were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims, both Oakland residents, are withheld pending notification from their families.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.

