140 total deaths as hospitalizations increase to 924

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado rose to 4,950 on Sunday, with 140 deaths and 924 people hospitalized.

Authorities believe the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the state is four to 10 times greater than the cases confirmed by the tests. Approximately 25,773 people have been screened in the state since early March.

Health professionals prepare for a surge in cases that could drain medical resources and hospitals across Colorado, even as state officials work to secure additional ventilators and personal protective equipment to care for patients COVID-19 starters.

The global pandemic of highly contagious respiratory disease ended normal life in Colorado after it hit the state in March.

Colorado residents are under a stay-at-home order that prohibits nonessential travel and business operations. On Friday, Governor Jared Polis asked everyone in the state to wear a mask when they went out to the public, and asked residents to make their own cloth masks instead of trying to buy medical-grade masks, which should be reserved. for health workers.

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.