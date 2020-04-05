11 times celeb beef became physical

With musicians, A-listers and more.
When Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were beaten when Kim hinted that Kourtney had a bad work ethic:
When Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom fought over Miranda Kerr:
When Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into this in 2018:
When Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie fought in a studio after almost fighting in a mall:
And when Bhad Bhabie threw a drink at Iggy Azalea:
When the shit fell infamously between Solange and Jay-Z in the elevator:
And when Sharon Osbourne threw a drink at Megan Hauserman:
When Burt Reynolds threw his drink on Marc Summers, after Marc mocked Burt's divorce Jay Leno.
And when Jerry Lawler slapped Andy Kaufman in Letterman.
And finally, the chicken Christina Aguilera apparently "turned on,quot; Pink in a club:
