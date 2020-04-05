11 times celeb beef became physical

And finally, the chicken Christina Aguilera apparently "turned on,quot; Pink in a club:

And when Jerry Lawler slapped Andy Kaufman in Letterman.

When Burt Reynolds threw his drink on Marc Summers, after Marc mocked Burt's divorce Jay Leno.

And when Sharon Osbourne threw a drink at Megan Hauserman:

When the shit fell infamously between Solange and Jay-Z in the elevator:

And when Bhad Bhabie threw a drink at Iggy Azalea:

When Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie fought in a studio after almost fighting in a mall:

BE CAREFUL: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj get into a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week https://t.co/7W5jD9KeOi

When Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into this in 2018:

When Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom fought over Miranda Kerr:

When Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were beaten when Kim hinted that Kourtney had a bad work ethic:

With musicians, A-listers and more.

