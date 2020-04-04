Zoom invaders use Twitter and Instagram to organize campaigns – Latest news

As more classes connect online with the Zoom video conferencing app due to COVID-19 restrictions, bad actors are using social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter to organize bullying campaigns, or what's known as " Zoomraiding "or,quot; Zoombombing ", the media reported.

There are multiple accounts on Instagram and Twitter that ask people to share Zoom meeting codes so they can attack those video conferences or classes organized through the app, CNET reported Friday.

While Instagram is in the process of closing accounts claiming to offer Zoomraiding, the threat is far from over.

"Zoomraiding,quot; or "Zoombombing,quot; has become a new type of online bullying in which hate speech, pornography, or other inappropriate content is suddenly reflected by interrupting a Zoom video call.

Twitter is also reportedly looking at how it can address the problem.

After The New York Times discovered 153 Instagram accounts created for Zoombombing, the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing app said Friday that it was still in the process of removing accounts and hashtags used for Zoombombing.

The teens who manage those accounts told the media they found Zoomraiding to be a way to escape completing school work.

Zooms founder and CEO Eric Yuan apologized for the privacy and security issues reported in his app that has seen an increase in usage globally as people work from home during blockades.

